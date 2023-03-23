NewsChannel 5 and Fisk University alum takes stage in Temptations musical

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's always good to catch up with an old friend. That's what was happening at NewsChannel 5 on Wednesday. An alumni of the station is making a stop in Nashville while on a national tour.

"Just a rush of nostalgia," Jeremy Kelsey smiled, sitting at NewsChannel 5. "I remember walking into the building for the very first time, and today I got that feeling again."

It was 2005 when Jeremy got his very first job out of college as an accountant at NewsChannel 5. He got on TV too, appearing in a station commercial.

"I could not wait to tell people that I'm going to be on TV," Jeremy laughed.

So what brought Jeremy back Wednesday? He's performing in a national tour.

"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," he smiled. "It's full of music. It's full of love, and it's full of realness."

Jeremy's playing the role of Berry Gordy. In a music city like this, that's a name you should know. Gordy changed music as the founder of the Motown record label who signed everyone from the Supremes to the Jackson 5 to the Temptations. The discipline to daily perform at venues like TPAC is something Jeremy learned from Dr. Paul Kwami.

Both Jeremy and a second cast member, Dwayne P. Mitchell, are Fisk graduates who were part of the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers directed by Kwami. Last year Kwami died.

"That guy became one of the most influential people in my life," Jeremy said. "He taught me so much about music. He taught me so much about discipline. Literally changed my life."

The way Jeremy sees it, Berry Gordy was a vital part of the story of legendary singers. Just the same, Jeremy credits Kwami with giving him everything success demands.

"I have so many years of training from Dr. Kwami," he said. "People definitely play roles. Dr. Kwami played a huge one. Hopefully, I can play a role in someone else's life because of the roles played in mine. To honor what has been given to you is to pay it forward."

Ain't Too Proud is playing at TPAC now through Sunday.