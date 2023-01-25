A committee recommended a dozen ideas to help DCS. Here's what they suggested.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Creating new beds and transitioning youth to adult court for escaping a juvenile facility are just a couple of recommendations the Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice sends to the Tennessee legislature.

So far, only one bill has addressed the Department of Children's service after a tumultuous time for the state agency. Throughout the last few months, the Ad Hoc Committee has held eight public meetings on the issue of the juvenile justice system and DCS.

The NewsChannel 5 Investigates team exposed repeated failures inside the Department of Children's Services throughout 2021 and 2022. In those two years, children were sleeping on the floor of DCS offices, staying in hospitals long after they should have left, running away from DCS offices and continuing to experience trouble with juveniles at the Wilder Youth Development Facility.

"We know there's no single issue to solving all the issues, but I think you will see remarkable investments and resources for an agency that needs it," Sen. Page Walley, R-Savannah said.

Gov. Bill Lee fired DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols during the summer. The new commissioner, Margie Quin, took over in September and has been more open about the dire situation the department faces.

"We've left no stone uncovered," co-chair Mary Littleton, R-Dickson, said.

Here's what the committee voted to recommend to the governor and lawmakers: