A tour of major East Bank projects as Super Bowl 2030 pushes progress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Next year is going to busy on the East Bank as crews work to finish projects before the Super Bowl in February of 2030.

Now that work has started on the Oracle campus, here's a look at several other major construction projects moving forward on the East Bank.

A new stadium, then demolition

The new indoor Nissan Stadium is set to be finished early next year, in February.

The old stadium will then be torn down slowly, beginning in March.

Because it sits just 95 feet away, crews won't blow it up.

Instead, they will take it down piece by piece. That space will eventually become an open park during the Super Bowl.

James Robertson Parkway Bridge

Another massive project is lowering the James Robertson Parkway Bridge, which will be a major headache for drivers.

Crews will lower the raised section of the bridge over land on the east side. The goal is to make the East Bank more open.

But the work will shut down the entire bridge for many months - likely well beyond a year.

It's a major route into downtown.

The portion of the bridge over water will not be lowered.

Work will start in the spring of next year. That does not mean the bridge will close then; the closure will come after that.

The work will last until late 2029 and will be finished before the Super Bowl in 2030.

Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge changes

There are also big changes coming to the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

First, is the new Seigenthaler Bridge Connector, a ramp that leads down to Wasioto Park and the East Bank Greenway.

Work has already started.

The project will require cutting down or removing 80 trees, with some moved to other Metro Parks.

The connector is expected to be finished by the end of next year.

Next is the Seigenthaler Bridge Extension, which will carry visitors all the way to the entrance of the new Nissan Stadium.

Construction will begin late next year, following the completion of the connector, and it will be done before the Super Bowl.

A new TPAC building

The bridge work is near the new location for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC).

The massive new TPAC building will be a cultural landmark for the city, with a notable view from Broadway on the other side of the river.

Work will start next year, and the exterior will be finished before the Super Bowl.

But the grand opening will not happen until later.

The building will be ready for television shots when the Super Bowl is in town.

A hotel and affordable housing

Two final projects round out the East Bank plans.

Work on a 600-room hotel next to the stadium will start next year.

But it will not be open before the Super Bowl, which disappointed some in Metro.

Executives from the developer, The Fallon Company, said they will make sure it looks good for the Super Bowl, even though it will not be open.

Finally, Eastpoint Flats will bring more than 300 units of affordable housing along with a childcare center.

Ground broke on the project in May, and it's on track to be completed in 2028.

These are just some of the East Bank projects to watch - as the area is transformed and gets ready for the Super Bowl in 2030.