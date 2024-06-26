Watch Now
After arrest for rape, mentally incompetent man collects five new assault charges while in jail

Johnson Lloyd, who has been found mentally not competent in other states, has been charged again for five different incidents while in jail.
Johnson Lloyd is yet another example of someone being declared mentally incompetent and released from jail only to then commit more violent crimes
Johnson Lloyd never likely to become competent
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — New court records in Kentucky show that Johnson Lloyd has five new charges of assault while waiting in jail for additional ones related to the rape of a woman.

Lloyd, 25, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman behind the counter at a hotel off Interstate 65. Lloyd had been trying to sleep on a couch in the hotel lobby and was repeatedly asked to leave when the assault happened. Our NewsChannel 5 Investigates reporting showed Lloyd had been arrested in both Tennessee and Maryland, where he was institutionalized for five years for mental illness.

In Maryland, he wasn't held liable for his crimes because of his mental incompetency. The same happened in Tennessee in Davidson County, where he was found unfit to stand trial after he was arrested for stealing an employee's purse from a Midtown pizza joint. At the time, Tennessee law only allowed him to return to the public domain after being found incompetent. That law changes on July 1.

However, allowing him back into the public is how he ended up in Kentucky for his latest arrest in 2023. Now, he's charged five times with assault in the third degree for harming five different deputies in the Warren County Regional Jail, according to court documents obtained by NewsChannel 5.

His court dates for both the rape and assault charges will happen on the same day Aug. 19.

We have followed Lloyd's complex story since the spring as part of our efforts to follow mental incompetency cases in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area in Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

As a result of this reporting, we are doing a special about Lloyd and other cases like his that we have investigated.

This will happen June 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Our special will look at the justice system, mental health, state policy and the fallout for victims, suspects and their families.

