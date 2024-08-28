After our story, Tennessee veteran will get full disability pay after VA reverses course

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Army veteran is thanking NewsChannel 5 Investigates after the Department of Veterans Affairs stopped withholding money from her monthly disability checks.

Janet Hudson was a cook in the Army for 28 years.

She contacted NewsChannel 5 Investigates after the VA began withholding $338 a month from her disability checks.

Hudson said the VA reviewed her case this week and said it would stop withholding the money and promised to repay the money it had withheld.

"I don't believe it ever would have happened without your coverage," Hudson said in a text. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The VA confirmed it contacted Hudson after our report and that her case had been "resolved."

The VA withheld the money because of a federal law that prevents veterans from collecting disability benefits and separation pay.

Hudson said the VA reversed course because her disability claims were made after 1999.

Her case is unusual because she left the army in 1999 and then re-enlisted in 2007. She went on to serve until 2012 before retiring.

Hudson thanked the VA for reviewing her case so quickly.

Other veterans have called for more compassion in the law requiring veterans to repay separation benefits.

"I was very proud to serve my country, and it just seems like we're getting slapped in the face right now," Janet Hudson said in our first report.

She joined the Army right out of high school. Hudson deployed around the world, but she was also a mom.

"My first deployment was when my daughter was 18 months. I had to go to Somalia," Hudson said.

She said she voluntarily left the Army in 1999 and joined the National Guard.

"I decided to leave the Army because of the fact I was away from my daughter being a cook. I didn't get to spend much time with my daughter," Hudson said.

But Hudson then re-enlisted in 2007 and went to Iraq and Afghanistan.

After 28 years, she retired and collected disability for back pain. She recently applied to get her disability pay increased, but was shocked by the response from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"I got a letter, and they are going to be taking $338.00 a month for seven years," Hudson said.

The VA said she received more than $33,000 in separation pay when she left the Army in 1999, and then wanted it back.

Information provided by the VA reveals over the last 12 years the government has withheld disability payments from more than 100,000 veterans.

The VA said in a statement it is "legally required to recoup separation pay" from veterans who also receive disability benefits, but added less than one percent of those who apply for benefits have any money withheld.

"We recognize this may bring challenges for veterans. We try to identify the need for recoupment as early as possible, and we work with them every step of the way to minimize any impact this may have on them," the VA said in a statement.

Operation Standdown Tennessee, which helps veterans, identified a lawyer to help review Hudson's case.

Hudson is just happy it is now resolved.