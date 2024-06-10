Attorney: Orders of protection ban access to firearms, but “there’s no one checking”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Marie Varsos and Michaela Carter may not have known each other, but both suffered an almost identical fate back in 2021.

Varsos was shot and killed by her estranged husband in April, while Carter was shot and killed by her estranged husband in November of that same year.

This came only after both women had filed for orders of protection against their abusive partners.

Samantha Kaloi of the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence says it’s part of the many dangers for victims trying to leave abusive relationships.

“We run into it consistently. My abuser even after I left was texting me things like, my guns are clean and ready for you. I have a bullet with your name on it,” Kaloi said.

Between Kaloi and Lizzie Rice, they make up part of the prevention team the coalition. They help victims plan their exit, which sometimes requires an order of protection and a firearm declaration meant to keep firearms out of the equation.

“Just because we’re taking measures to keep people safe in some instances, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to impact their Second Amendment rights,” Rice said.

But that’s the argument now in front of the United States Supreme Court in US v. Rahimi.

The case boils down to the question of: should someone facing an order of protection, also lose access to their guns?

NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo has presided on these order of protection hearings in the past but says his biggest concern is that there’s virtually no follow-up with these declarations to make sure abusers don’t have access to guns.

“The problem is that there’s no one checking up on this. So, it’s kind of a paper tiger,” Leonardo said.

“Absolutely, yes. We hear a lot of things like an order of protection is just a piece of paper. Especially to someone who is incredibly dangerous,” Kaloi said.

Weeks before she was killed, Marie Varsos recorded herself returning to the home she shared with her ex to pick up her belongings.

Shaun Varsos met her at the door and refused to let her inside.

The two struggled before Shaun choked Marie until she was unconscious.

Shaun held Marie at gunpoint when she finally came to.

Marie would eventually convince Shaun to let her go, before racing to Metro Nashville Police and reporting what happened. She filed an order of protection the next day.

Michaela Carter filed her order of protection after she said her estranged husband James Leggett beat her with a whiskey bottle.

Both men had orders demanding they give up access to firearms, only to shoot and kill the same women who sought protection.

A ProPublica report on domestic violence shootings in Nashville since 2007, found that of the 75 people killed, nearly 40 percent died at the hands of someone who was not legally allowed to have access to guns.

“I mean the intent behind the law is a positive thing, but if you filled it out and said I don’t have firearms and the truth is that you do. There’s no one who is checking,” Leonardo said.

We asked Leonardo, “If there’s no one checking, then what’s the point of having this be a component of the order of protection?”

Leonardo replied, “There are many holes in the law and that’s something the General Assembly could take up.”

Massachusetts for example, requires those served with an order of protection to immediately surrender their firearms to law enforcement.

Tennessee has no such policy.

The only time law enforcement knows an abuser still has access to guns is when they’re called to a home, probation officers are involved, or if someone commits a crime.

“So, even though that law is there, it doesn’t have any teeth or enforceability,” Leonardo said.

That hasn’t stopped groups like the Tennessee Firearms Association from writing a response to the Supreme Court challenge in US vs. Rahimi.

They say these orders unfairly limit access to a constitutional right for someone who may not have been charged with a crime.

That’s because these orders of protection are civil issues in Tennessee. This means someone can request an order of protection that forces another person to give up access to their firearms, even if guns were never involved in a threat.

“Probably 20 percent or less of the orders of protection, actually involved the use of firearms or the threat of firearms,” Leonardo said.

Second Amendment activists have drawn parallels with red flag laws, but victim advocates say we shouldn’t confuse the issue to keep lawmakers from better-protecting victims.

“I think that it’s an important and valuable right. I want to make sure that’s clear and at the same time, all rights come with responsibilities. When a person has shown that they are not responsible or that the worst case they show that they are lethally dangerous, then I think that should be taken into account,” Kaloi said.

“Any kind of gun regulation is seen as punitive. In this case, it’s not punitive. It’s a safety measure,” Rice said.

If these victim protections are upheld in our nation’s highest court, the question then becomes: what will Tennessee do to protect the thousands of victims who rely on these orders for protection?

Leonardo says verifying access to firearms and creating a system won’t be cheap, but considering what’s at stake, Kaloi says we can’t afford to do nothing.

“Lives are at stake. This is people’s lives. It’s their safety. It’s their well-being, but it is their lives in the hands of these decision-makers. I would hope that they gold that with the level of gravity it deserves,” Kaloi said.

Metro Nashville Police recently instituted policy changes including making sure body cameras are turned on when victims of domestic violence are given information on shelters and counseling.

Officers are also required to send “Be on the lookout” alerts for anyone who may violate an order of protection.