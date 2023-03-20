Bill to end the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth will not go forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would dismantle an independent commission that reports on children and youth in Tennessee will not go forward.

State Senator Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, backed off his bill to kill the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.

He released a statement this morning that said the bill helped start "important discussions that highlight issues the legislature has long had with the Commission."

The Commission's 30 employees learned about the proposed bill just last week.

In the past few days, numerous child advocacy groups have contacted lawmakers in an effort to save the Commission.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth provides unbiased information to lawmakers and the public about issues facing children in the state.

It reports on things like childhood poverty, education and overall health.

The attempt to kill the Commission came after its recent State of the Child Report criticized the state's foster care system.

The report stated, "Tennessee struggles with foster care instability at a level not seen in the rest of the country."

Critics claim the bill was payback because the Commission criticized of the Department of Children's Services.

Here is the full statement from the bill's sponsor Johnson.

“There is no plan to move Senate Bill 282 forward this year. However, this legislation is initiating important discussions that highlight issues the Legislature has long had with the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, which largely stem from the Commission’s lack of accountability to taxpayers through the legislative oversight process. Under the oversight process, lawmakers — who directly represent taxpayers — have the authority to ensure government organizations are efficient, effective and responsible with tax dollars.

Criticism of the efficiency of TCCY is not in conflict with our commitment to care for Tennessee children. This legislative session we are focused on improving the lives of children and families, including investing an additional $190 million in DCS. I look forward to continue discussions on ways to maximize services that directly improve the lives of children, while also maintain Tennessee’s principles of fiscal responsibility and government efficiency.”

NewsChannel 5 Investigates is working on this story and will have further updates.