Blackburn claims she was on 'federal time' which prevented her from talking about her campaign for governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sen. Marsha Blackburn claims she dodged questions outside a slow opening elevator because she was attending a federal event and could not legally answer questions about her campaign for governor.

It's a claim that even fellow Republicans say is not supported by law.

The exchange outside the elevator has gone viral and been picked up by national media.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Blackburn why she has refused to debate fellow Republican candidates for governor and some other basic questions.

She answered most questions by repeating that she is "talking to Tennesseans every single day."

This morning Blackburn went on a conservative talk radio station and explained, "I was doing a federal event."

The radio host questioned whether candidates can comment on election matters during federal events.

"You cannot. You cannot," Blackburn said.

Blackburn had just spoken at the Greater Nashville Technology Council, where organizers invited the media and said she would take questions afterward.

Instead, after her speech, she immediately left and headed for an elevator.

"I am here on federal time. We were doing a federal event, but thank you very much," Blackburn said as NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked for a comment.

When asked whether voters have a right to hear from her, Blackburn responded: "We are talking to individuals every single day."

When pressed on whether she was uncomfortable discussing campaign issues, she said she was not, but continued to deflect.

"We talk to Tennesseans every single day," Blackburn repeated.

Longtime conservative political commentator and publisher of Tri-Star Daily Steve Gill pushed back on her claim that she could not answer questions, saying Blackburn was in a public hallway and had already left the event.

"I don't see anything about this event that would prevent her from answering questions. She was not on federal property. She wasn't over at the federal courthouse. She wasn't in federal offices," Gill said.

Gill said federal election laws are designed to keep candidates from using taxpayer dollars for their campaigns, and that politicians can talk about any issue at any time.

Even hosts on the conservative talk radio station where Blackburn appeared were skeptical of her reasoning.

"She's on fed time. That was my favorite thing she said. Hey guys, I can't answer that question, I'm on fed time," a WTN host said.

Congressman John Rose, Blackburn's closest competitor in the governor's race, quickly moved to capitalize on the moment.

A spokesman called the exchange "The Marsha Meltdown."

"Marsha melted when asked simple questions about the campaign. She has been in politics for 34 years and cannot articulate why she wants to be Governor, or why she is even running," a campaign spokesman said.

NewsChannel 5 has asked the senator repeatedly to sit down and do an interview.

That offer still stands.

We asked Senator Blackburn's office for a comment for this report, but never heard back.

