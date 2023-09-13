Candidate Gabrielle Hanson dodges questions about bogus social media claims, then skips meetings

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin candidate for mayor dodged questions Tuesday night regarding our NewsChannel 5 investigation into her bogus claims about the women she says are supporting her campaign.

Gabrielle Hanson, a first-term Franklin alderman, had not commented since NewsChannel 5 Investigates revealed how she lifted an image from years ago to falsely claim a group of women was supporting her campaign for mayor.

Related: Women say #MAGA mayoral candidate ripped off their images

So NewsChannel 5 went to Tuesday night's meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to give Hanson a chance to give us her perspective on camera.

But following a meeting of the city's beer board, the woman who says integrity and transparency are key parts of her campaign had nothing to say.

"Do you owe these women an apology?" we asked.

Hanson ignored the question and kept walking.

Jim Garbee/WTVF Gabrielle Hanson dodges Phil Williams' questions

"What does this say about your integrity?"

Again, nothing.

"No answer from you about your integrity?"

At that point, without ever responding, Hanson walked through a secured door into an area where the public isn't allowed.

The controversy revolves around a social-media image that Hanson posted online claiming the group was an "Executive Women's Club" who had provided "invaluable support and encouragement," with the hashtag #VoteHansen.

But when NewsChannel 5 Investigates tracked down the women in the pic, they said they were "appalled" at how their images had been used to suggest an endorsement.

It turns out, the image was from 2016 when a group of strangers came together in Chicago for a brunch to celebrate their inclusion in an advertising campaign for the women's clothing brand The Limited.

None of them remembered ever having met Hanson.

The women whose images were used by @HansonforMayor w/o their permission have been doing some detective work.

Gabrielle Hanson, it turns out, was among the "Chicago leaders" selected for The Limited ad campaign in 2015 - 3 years after she says she escaped and moved to Franklin. pic.twitter.com/qArhQkr9YS — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) September 12, 2023

But after NewsChannel 5 Investigates contacted them, the women dug up old photos where they spotted Hanson among them.

She had been included in the ads among the group of "Chicago leaders" — three years after she says she relocated to Franklin.

That left us with more questions.

But when the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen went into session Tuesday night, Hanson was a no-show. She skipped both the board's work session at 5 p.m. and the full board meeting at 7.

As her colleagues tended to the business of the city, the alderman's chair sat empty.

Phil Williams/WTVF Gabrielle Hanson's chair sits empty during the 5 p.m. work session

Apparently, the woman running for mayor is also running from questions.

The man Hanson was to unseat, current Mayor Ken Moore, issued a statement Tuesday night.

"I believe that trust and transparency are essential for those in public service," Moore said in an email. "What's being reported is quite concerning and voters deserve answers from Mrs.Hanson. We will continue to focus on our campaign which is based on a proven record of leadership and getting things done for the people of Franklin."