Celebrating 25 years of Phil Williams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our chief investigative reporter Phil Williams is celebrating 25 years with NewsChannel 5, a tenure that has brought him broadcasting's highest honors.

It was recently announced that Phil is the 2023 recipient of the John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism, which is presented each year to a reporter with courage, character and integrity for cumulative professional accomplishments.

Phil sat down to visit Monday morning with his colleagues on NewsChannel 5 at 9 a.m. (Watch above.)

The morning team also celebrated Phil's special occasion. (Watch below.)