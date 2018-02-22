Security Video Shows Mayor, Bodyguard During Early-Morning Cemetery Visits

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:09PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:09AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:56PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:55AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:56PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:55AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 9:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:16PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:11PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:10PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Mayor Megan Barry found time alone with her police bodyguard during early morning visits to the Nashville City Cemetery, security video uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates shows.
And in every case, taxpayers were paying Sgt. Rob Forrest to be there, payroll records show. At the time, Forrest was having an affair with Barry.
See the exclusive video on NewsChannel 5 at 6 p.m.
Ever since the mayor's admission of a two-year affair with her police bodyguard, she has adamantly defended the overtime paid to Forrest, insisting that every hour billed to taxpayers was legitimate.
NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Barry, "Was he getting paid ... at any point when you all were having your personal time?"
"No," the mayor insisted.
Yet, the rumors persisted, including on a call-in show on NewsChannel 5+.
"I know for a fact there were several meetings with her with this guy in the city cemetery just about every morning," one caller suggested.
The City Cemetery is the oldest public cemetery in Nashville.
And other sources told similar stories about the white SUV used by Forrest to drive the mayor being spotted there in the early morning hours.
When we pulled security video from neighboring businesses, we spotted it -- at 7:29 a.m. on a day in October.
The Tuesday before Thanksgiving, it arrived at 7:22 a.m.
And the Monday after the long holiday weekend, they were back at 7:21 a.m.
There was also a Monday in December at 7:16 a.m.
A week later, they arrived at 7:36 a.m.
As recently as January 8th, the SUV pulled up at 7:34 a.m.
In the security video, you can clearly see the mayor's SUV coming down the main drive.
But, instead of stopping at the parking lot at the main building, they turn right. Then, the mayor and her police bodyguard head off to the back side of the cemetery alone.
And the security video shows the pair left on one occasion after just 12 minutes.
In other cases, it's as long as 24 minutes.
So what were they doing there?
The mayor's spokesperson, Sean Braisted, said Barry "finds it to be a peaceful place to start her day."
He added, "Sometimes she would go for a walk, other times she would sit in the car and either reflect, make calls, catch up on emails, or report issues with vandalism in the cemetery."
Braisted provided a photo of a tomb that had been partially disturbed that, he said, Barry had provided to city officials.
Metro Council member Steve Glover said his only concern for the taxpayers.
"What is relevant is if the taxpayers are paying for an officer who should not be drawing overtime for frivolous things, and I'm going to call them frivolous," Glover said.
In every case documented by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, payroll records show Forrest was on the clock.
And in every case, he ended up charging taxpayers later that day for overtime -- sometimes late into the night.
Glover questioned why Forrest couldn't have split the work with other officers assigned to the mayor's security detail -- so that no one had to work overtime.
"That makes no sense to me," Glover said. "That says to me the taxpayers are getting cheated if overtime is being accrued here in Nashville when there is more than one officer that's available for that security detail."
As for the trips to the cemetery, the mayor's spokesperson says Barry views it as a "sacred place," that she intends to be buried there alongside her husband, Bruce.
In the case of the visits there with the officer with whom she was having an affair, the spokesperson insists: "nothing inappropriate ever occurred while there."
The mayor's spokesperson also defended the frequent visits to the cemetery with Sergeant Forrest by invoking the memory of Barry's late son, Max -- even offering us a fresh photo of mother and son.
He said the mayor plans to bury Max's ashes at her side when the time comes.
Still, it's important to note that her son is not currently interred at City Cemetery.