Concerns raised about influence of Blackburn's political consultant Ward Baker, if she becomes governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If Republican Marsha Blackburn becomes governor, her longtime political consultant Ward Baker will be one of the most powerful people in the state according to conservative political commentator Steve Gill.

Baker served in the Marines and has worked with Blackburn for more than 20 years.

In 2018, when Blackburn beat former Governor Phil Bredesen to win her U.S. Senate seat, Baker was right behind her on stage.

He and his political consulting firm, Baker Strategies, are playing a major role in her gubernatorial campaign.

"He is clearly the driving force not only in her campaign but would be in her administration," said Gill, who is also editor and publisher of TriStar Daily.

Gill believes if Blackburn becomes governor, access to her would run through Baker and his consulting firm.

Unlike lobbyists, political consultants are not required to publicly disclose their clients under current law.

"So we don't know if A.I. data centers are paying him or others. We don't know if Flock cameras are paying him. They have lobbyists, but we don't know their business consulting clients," Gill said.

While it would not be illegal, some consider it a loophole that would allow businesses to pay undisclosed consulting fees to someone with enormous influence over the governor.

"You're also having companies and lobbying firms being told, you need to start putting retainers in now, $20, $25,000 a month to Ward Baker or maybe Baker Strategies if you want to count on having access when we win," Gill claimed.

Gill has also heard about heavy-handed tactics Baker used with lobbying firms during the contested Republican primary.

Gill said Baker's team approached lobbyists directly for contributions.

"So, they went to the lobbyist and said, 'look you got to pony up and bring us some cash (donations).' Most of them did," Gill said.

Asking for campaign contributions is not illegal or unusual in political campaigns.

But Gill said what stood out was what happened when one lobbying firm hesitated, before eventually sending in a donation.

"We better pony up because Ward Baker is like Santa. He's checking his list. Who's going to be naughty? Who's going to be nice? Who's going to get rewarded. Who's going to get punished. And at least one firm, from what I understand, came back later with the money. It was returned, and the message was - either you're on board or you're not. If you're not on board, you will not be on board when we win," Gill said.

Gill also said the campaign is concerned about Independent candidate David Hatley taking republican votes in the upcoming general election.

He said it is why the campaign has launched a website attacking Hatley.

We reached out to Baker, his firm, and Blackburn's campaign and laid out what Gill had to say.

They have not responded.

You can see my entire, unedited interview with Steve Gill on Inside Politics. It airs on The Spot Nashville 28 Friday at 7 p.m. and throughout the weekend.

It is also a podcast. Just enter Inside Politics Nashville wherever you get your podcasts and start listening.

