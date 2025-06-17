Armed 'No Kings' counter-protester arrested on new gun charges, authorities search his home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A troubled young man, who was arrested Saturday as he confronted protesters with a gun during Nashville’s “No Kings” event, was taken back in police custody Tuesday, and Murfreesboro police and members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force executed a search of his home.
Elijah Millar, 19, was booked into the Rutherford County Jail Tuesday on three counts of illegal possession of firearms, according to Murfreesboro police spokesperson Larry Flowers. Millar is under a conservatorship due to mental health reasons, making it illegal for him to have a gun.
NewsChannel 5 Investigates observed officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and FBI task force members leaving the Millar home on the west side of Murfreesboro about 1 p.m. Tuesday.
They loaded what appeared to be two computers and two bags of evidence into an unmarked police van.
This development comes three days after Millar was arrested when, according to Nashville police, he “brandished” a handgun during a confrontation with “No Kings” protesters – and a day after NewsChannel 5 Investigates revealed his disturbing online history of admiration for Nazis and mass murderers.
Related: Armed man arrested at Nashville's 'No Kings' protest had long fascination with Nazis, mass murder
About 8:30 p.m. Monday, Murfreesboro police received a call that Millar, who has previously been described as “autistic but highly functioning,” was suicidal.
Millar encountered officers outside the home, but then he “tried to retreat back into the house,” Flowers said. Officers stopped him and searched him, finding a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband along with a loaded magazine in his pocket.
He was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and, when doctors decided to release Millar Tuesday morning, officers were there to arrest him on the gun charges.
One charge stems from the 9mm handgun that Murfreesboro officers seized from Millar during that encounter Monday night, Flowers said.
The other two charges stem from his possession of a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith & Wesson .38 Special found during a search of his room back in April.
Millar was being booked with a 72-hour hold that will require a detention hearing for him to be released, Flowers said.
Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com
