Canadian neo-Nazi indicted on new charges, accused of July 2024 assault of Jewish man in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Canadian neo-Nazi faces new assault and civil rights intimidation charges in conjunction with a previously unreported altercation on the streets of Nashville last summer.
Ryan Scott McCann, 29, a member of the neo-Nazi Goyim Defense League (GDL) who is awaiting trial for a July 14 assault on a Nashville bartender with the pole for his swastika flag, was just indicted by the Davidson County grand jury on the new charges.
Metro police said detectives became aware of a second altercation — this one, late on July 13 — between McCann and a 20-year-old Jewish man from Clarksville as the victim stood in a parking lot on 10th Avenue South where GDL members had gathered.
"The investigation shows that he was antagonized and taunted by members of GDL," according to a statement from Metro Nashville police.
"During the altercation, McCann took off his fanny pack and claimed not to know how to fight. While the 20-year-old was standing in front of him, McCann attempted a spinning elbow strike toward the victim’s neck/head. The 20-year-old tried to get away, resulting in McCann kicking him at least two separate times."
Metro police took McCann back into custody Wednesday as he was working downtown as a painter, and a Criminal Court judge set an additional $50,000 bond on the suspect.
He had been released on the previous charge under the condition that he wear an ankle bracelet and not leave Davidson County until his trial.
McCann is one of three members of the Goyim Defense League to be arrested here since July.
In September, Texas member David Aaron Bloyed was arrested on federal charges for making an online threat to kill Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk.
Last month, GDL member Travis Keith Garland was arrested for an antisemitic stunt he pulled at Nashville's Gordon Jewish Community Center. Garland is charged with civil rights intimidation, assault and criminal trespassing.
All three men currently remain in custody.
––––––––––––––––––––––
Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com
RELATED STORIES:
June 24, 2024: Data compiled by watchdog groups suggests that neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups have targeted the Volunteer State with racist flyers at an alarming rate in the past year, signaling a more brazen and calculated focus on the state. The statistics are alarming.
July 19, 2024: Standing on what is now the Diane Nash Plaza — named after the civil rights legend who came here to confront a Nashville mayor and a community's racism — I decided to confront the hate that has once again reared its ugly head. Click here to watch my exchange.
August 20, 2024: He warned me there would be consequences if I failed to comply with his demands to air a white-supremacist video. Then, nothing happened. And now that man faces his own consequences. Read more about Kai Liam Nix.
September 16, 2024: Millersville, Tennessee, is gaining national attention for an approach to governing that democracy advocates fear. Here, conspiracy theorists carry guns and badges, using their police powers to explore notions that are sometimes completely divorced from reality. You can find a series of stories here.
November 18, 2024: An exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation has discovered that those Christian nationalists have set their sights on a remote Middle Tennessee county, hoping to attract hundreds, even thousands, of like-minded people from across the country as part of efforts, in the words of one activist, to “radicalize Main Street.” Find the full story here.
November 25, 2024: As word spread across Jackson County, a gathering of friends quickly grew into an impromptu town hall. Some just came with questions — others, with deep concerns. Watch the full story.
December 2, 2024: The American Renaissance Conference — which calls Montgomery Bell State Park its "home away from home" — provides yet another example of the rise of hate and extremism in Tennessee. Watch what happened when Phil Williams went to this influential hate conference.
December 9, 2024: Podcaster C.Jay Engel thinks I’m part of a grand conspiracy, twisting his words and the views of his Christian nationalist partner Andrew Isker, apparently taking orders from what he calls "the American Regime." Here are the facts.
December 26, 2024: "Rarely in my nearly 40-year career as a journalist have I felt the target on my back as continuously and intensely as I have in the last 15 months." Read this personal reflection by Phil Williams.
