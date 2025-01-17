Member of neo-Nazi group charged with trespassing, assault for stunt at Jewish Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An East Tennessee man with ties to a neo-Nazi group has been arrested in conjunction with a stunt he pulled Monday evening at Nashville's Gordon Jewish Community Center, NewsChannel 5 has learned.
Travis Keith Garland, 31, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Maryville, Tennessee, on a warrant for criminal trespassing, according to Metro Nashville police.
Detectives with the MNPD Specialized Investigations Division took out an additional assault warrant Thursday for putting a Jewish Community Center security guard in fear as he tried to get Garland off the property.
According to online chatter reviewed by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, the Blount County man is affiliated with the neo-Nazi Goyim Defense League, the group that spent a couple of weeks on Nashville streets last summer, pushing its crude antisemitic, racist and homophobic messages. One GDL member was arrested during back in July.
According to Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron, Garland entered the Jewish Community Center on Percy Warner Boulevard, wearing a fake beard, fake curls and clothing to make him appear as an Orthodox Jew.
He had a cell phone in his hand as if he was recording or streaming the stunt.
"After being immediately stopped by a front desk staff member, Garland, in disguise, asked to speak with a rabbi," Aaron said in a statement.
"When told there was not a rabbi on the property, Garland ignored the front desk staffer and continued past her to a secured door that was ajar due to two members entering that portion of the facility. They blocked Garland from entering.
"At that point, a security guard came to the lobby area and ordered Garland to leave, prompting Garland to continue demanding to speak with a rabbi."
According to the police spokesperson, "the security guard reported Garland started eyeing his pistol, putting him in fear that he might try to take it."
"As the security guard persisted in his commands, Garland ultimately retreated out of the lobby to the parking lot. The security guard escorted Garland to the front gate and away from his car, not knowing what might be inside the vehicle.
"He finally got him off the premises. A West Precinct officer arrived moments later. Garland told the patrol officer that he was taking part in an Internet prank. Garland was unarmed and was allowed to leave the facility after being warned."
Garland is the third member of the Goyim Defense League to be arrested here in the last six months.
Ryan Scott McCann, a neo-Nazi from Canada, was arrested on assault charges back in July as a result of a skirmish between GDL members and a downtown bartender. McCann was caught on video jabbing the bartender with the flagpole of the swastika flag he was carrying.
In September, Texas member David Aaron Bloyed was arrested on federal charges for making an online threat to kill Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk.
Garland is being returned to Nashville from Maryville and will be booked into the Downtown Detention Center, Aaron said.
He added that detectives assigned to the Security Threat component of the Specialized Investigations Division are continuing to examine Garland's background.
––––––––––––––––––––––
Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com
RELATED STORIES:
June 24, 2024: Data compiled by watchdog groups suggests that neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups have targeted the Volunteer State with racist flyers at an alarming rate in the past year, signaling a more brazen and calculated focus on the state. The statistics are alarming.
July 19, 2024: Standing on what is now the Diane Nash Plaza — named after the civil rights legend who came here to confront a Nashville mayor and a community's racism — I decided to confront the hate that has once again reared its ugly head. Click here to watch my exchange.
August 20, 2024: He warned me there would be consequences if I failed to comply with his demands to air a white-supremacist video. Then, nothing happened. And now that man faces his own consequences. Read more about Kai Liam Nix.
September 16, 2024: Millersville, Tennessee, is gaining national attention for an approach to governing that democracy advocates fear. Here, conspiracy theorists carry guns and badges, using their police powers to explore notions that are sometimes completely divorced from reality. You can find a series of stories here.
November 18, 2024: An exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation has discovered that those Christian nationalists have set their sights on a remote Middle Tennessee county, hoping to attract hundreds, even thousands, of like-minded people from across the country as part of efforts, in the words of one activist, to “radicalize Main Street.” Find the full story here.
November 25, 2024: As word spread across Jackson County, a gathering of friends quickly grew into an impromptu town hall. Some just came with questions — others, with deep concerns. Watch the full story.
December 2, 2024: The American Renaissance Conference — which calls Montgomery Bell State Park its "home away from home" — provides yet another example of the rise of hate and extremism in Tennessee. Watch what happened when Phil Williams went to this influential hate conference.
December 9, 2024: Podcaster C.Jay Engel thinks I’m part of a grand conspiracy, twisting his words and the views of his Christian nationalist partner Andrew Isker, apparently taking orders from what he calls "the American Regime." Here are the facts.
December 26, 2024: "Rarely in my nearly 40-year career as a journalist have I felt the target on my back as continuously and intensely as I have in the last 15 months." Read this personal reflection by Phil Williams.
Related videos, stories: