Neo-Nazi hate group faces federal lawsuit over efforts to intimidate Nashville communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A neo-Nazi group that targeted Nashville communities during summer of 2024 faces a new lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The federal lawsuit, using an 1871 law created to target the Ku Klux Klan, was filed against the Goyim Defense League (GDL) and several GDL members on behalf of Deago Buck, a bartender involved in a skirmish with the group last July.
Their mission, the lawsuit claims, was "to intimidate and terrorize Jewish people and people of color for the purpose of depriving them of equal protection and other rights that they are guaranteed under state and federal law."
"GDL and more than a dozen of its members targeted the Black and Jewish communities in Nashville during the first phase of their campaign. For ten days in July, they carried through on their plans of violence and intimidation, including marauding through town waving swastika flags, threatening people, screaming racist and antisemitic slurs, and obscenities in people’s faces, harassing a group of Black children, littering lawns with antisemitic propaganda, disrupting a public city council meeting, and viciously assaulting two young men because of their perceived race and/or Jewish ancestry," the complaint states.
"This lawsuit seeks to hold GDL and certain GDL members accountable for the racially motivated harassment, threats, intimidation, and violence in which they engaged in furtherance of their conspiracy to target people based on skin color, race, and/or religion, for the purpose of depriving them of their rights to equal enjoyment of the privileges and immunities of citizens of the United States guaranteed by the Constitution and laws, including the right to be free from racial violence and the right to access places of public accommodation, because of their race or religion."
Below is the news release from SPLC:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) filed a complaint on behalf of a young, biracial man against the Goyim Defense League (GDL), its leadership and GDL members for their campaign to assault, harass and intimidate the Jewish and Black communities of Nashville as part of a roadshow of hate. Claims include violation of the federal Ku Klux Klan Act, assault, battery and malicious harassment.
“Hate, racial and religious intolerance has no place in Tennessee or in this nation. The Goyim Defense League actively sought out marginalized communities to stoke fear and disrupt daily life,” said Scott McCoy, deputy legal director, SPLC. “This lawsuit seeks to hold the members of the GDL accountable for their harmful actions in Nashville. Groups like the GDL must learn a hard lesson: their ideologies and violence have no place in a fair, equitable society.”
“We live in a time where the most brazen extremists can wander the streets and cause harm to vulnerable communities with near impunity. Action must be taken to depower and shut down groups like the Goyim Defense League,” said Ben Raybin, co-counsel, Raybin & Weissman, P.C.
“It is critical in a time when hate is emboldened that we are not intimidated but are instead empowered to seek justice and put an end to terror in our communities,” said Erika Jacobsen White, co-counsel, Joseph Greenwald & Laake.
The GDL is an association of antisemitic white supremacists whose mission, according to statements by their founder, includes “expelling” all Jewish and Black people from the United States. The group’s ideologies overlap significantly with those of other racist, antisemitic groups and neo-Nazi provocateurs who peddle similar “great replacement theory” rhetoric.
Members have joined nationwide tours that are roadshows of racist and antisemitic acts of confrontation, provocation, harassment, intimidation and violence used to ramp up recruitment, make money and further their hateful mission to drive Jewish people and people of color out of the U.S. In previous years, dozens of neo-Nazis have met up at these hate tours for the purposes of physically confronting, provoking, harassing, intimidating and/or assaulting people of color, Jewish people and their supporters. They also aim to spread propaganda, using video of their harassment, intimidation and assaults to further harm their victims through livestreams published on the GDL’s online platform and other platforms that cater to extremists.
During GDL’s Nashville tour, which began in mid-July 2024, members marauded through town, waving swastika flags, screaming obscenities and insults in people’s faces and otherwise harassing, abusing and intimidating people they perceived to be of color or Jewish, including a group of young, Black children. In addition, they littered lawns with antisemitic propaganda, disrupted a public meeting and viciously assaulted two young men targeted based on their race and Jewish ancestry.
The SPLC is suing on behalf of one of their many victims.
––––––––––––––––––––––
Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com
RELATED STORIES:
June 24, 2024: Data compiled by watchdog groups suggests that neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups have targeted the Volunteer State with racist flyers at an alarming rate in the past year, signaling a more brazen and calculated focus on the state. The statistics are alarming.
July 19, 2024: Standing on what is now the Diane Nash Plaza — named after the civil rights legend who came here to confront a Nashville mayor and a community's racism — I decided to confront the hate that has once again reared its ugly head. Click here to watch my exchange.
August 20, 2024: He warned me there would be consequences if I failed to comply with his demands to air a white-supremacist video. Then, nothing happened. And now that man faces his own consequences. Read more about Kai Liam Nix.
September 16, 2024: Millersville, Tennessee, is gaining national attention for an approach to governing that democracy advocates fear. Here, conspiracy theorists carry guns and badges, using their police powers to explore notions that are sometimes completely divorced from reality. You can find a series of stories here.
November 18, 2024: An exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation has discovered that those Christian nationalists have set their sights on a remote Middle Tennessee county, hoping to attract hundreds, even thousands, of like-minded people from across the country as part of efforts, in the words of one activist, to “radicalize Main Street.” Find the full story here.
November 25, 2024: As word spread across Jackson County, a gathering of friends quickly grew into an impromptu town hall. Some just came with questions — others, with deep concerns. Watch the full story.
December 2, 2024: The American Renaissance Conference — which calls Montgomery Bell State Park its "home away from home" — provides yet another example of the rise of hate and extremism in Tennessee. Watch what happened when Phil Williams went to this influential hate conference.
December 9, 2024: Podcaster C.Jay Engel thinks I’m part of a grand conspiracy, twisting his words and the views of his Christian nationalist partner Andrew Isker, apparently taking orders from what he calls "the American Regime." Here are the facts.
December 26, 2024: "Rarely in my nearly 40-year career as a journalist have I felt the target on my back as continuously and intensely as I have in the last 15 months." Read this personal reflection by Phil Williams.
January 17, 2025: It's an image that again shows hate rearing its ugly head in Middle Tennessee: a neo-Nazi standing in the lobby of Nashville’s Jewish Community Center while wearing a costume that mocks an Orthodox rabbi. See the neo-Nazis' videos and chats.
January 23, 2025: A manifesto left behind by the Antioch High School shooter reveals a 17-year-old young man who was sucked into the world of hate and never found his way out, says a veteran researcher who specializes in hate and political extremism.
January 27, 2025: For as long as he can remember, Gunner Joseph Fisher, 18, has thought about mass murder. Driven by a hatred of Jews, African Americans and Muslims, Fisher believed he was “bound to murder.”
March 3, 2025: From their participation in a conference in Middle Tennessee, to the compound being built in East Tennessee, Patriot Front has become a growing presence in Tennessee. Who are they? Phil Williams investigates.
March 6, 2025: Dramatic video obtained by NewsChannel 5 shows why a Canadian neo-Nazi now faces new charges for an assault back in July on the streets of Nashville. That video was captured by a group of neo-Nazis themselves.
April 14, 2025: A recent guest hosted by the Christian nationalist podcasters in Jackson County, Tennessee, highlights their willingness to flirt with ideas that critics call antisemitic and with characters who engage in Holocaust denial. Andrew Isker himself believes Jews should be treated as second-class citizens because, as he puts it, “this country belongs to Jesus.”
Related videos, stories: