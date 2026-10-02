Countdown to mid-terms: Candidates clash over ideology in Tennessee’s 7th District race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The balance of power in Washington is at stake in the upcoming midterm elections, and one of the major races in Tennessee is in the 7th Congressional District.

The district includes part of Davidson County and stretches to the Kentucky border.

Republican incumbent Matt Van Epps is seeking another term against Democratic challenger Darden Copeland.

Both candidates recently sat down with me for interviews on Inside Politics.

Copeland, a Nashville business owner, said the district's new boundaries could create an opportunity for a candidate who appeals to voters in the political middle.

“This really is a toss-up district, and I'm simply a moderate,” Copeland said.

Van Epps has served in Congress for nine months after winning a special election last year, and he is back on the ballot in November.

“We've taken the same messaging on security opportunity and prosperity that we had in the last election into this election,” Van Epps said.

Van Epps defeated Democrat Aftyn Behn in December.

However, after lawmakers redrew the district in May, roughly half of the district's voters are new.

When asked whether he viewed Copeland as a socialist, Van Epps questioned the Democrat's political positioning.

“I don't know who he is. It's hard to know. He's cozied up to the far left in the last election and is trying to come off as a moderate now,” Van Epps said.

Copeland rejected that characterization.

“I'm simply not a socialist, and that's what republicans do,” Copeland said.

“They're taught from consultants in Washington to try to make somebody here locally a boogeyman,” he added.

The candidates also discussed economic issues.

Both agreed gas prices are high, but Van Epps disagreed with the idea that the economy has been getting worse.

“I think the underlying elements of the economy are strong. There have been a million private sector jobs created under the Trump administration,” Van Epps said.

Van Epps has been endorsed by President Trump. Copeland argued there should be more checks on the president's policies.

“My opponent is supportive of President Trump and tariffs. My opponent is supportive of President Trump and this endless war. In fact, he's the deciding vote on the war authorization,” Copeland said.

One issue where the candidates found common ground was debating.

Neither candidate said they wanted to participate in a debate.

When asked whether he would debate Van Epps, Copeland responded:

“No. I'm not going to debate him. I think I could debate ChatGPT and learn more. This guy is sort of robotic,” Copeland said.

Van Epps also declined.

“I think that peddling in disinformation and deception is not something that I'm willing to give a platform to,” Van Epps said.

The interviews also covered data centers, the war in Iran and the competitiveness of the race.

You can watch the full, unedited interviews on Inside Politics which airs on NewsChannel 5's sister station The Spot.

Inside Politics is also a podcast. Just enter Inside Politics Nashville and start listening.

