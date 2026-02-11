Court order halts latest expansion plans for Tennessee's largest landfill

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Davidson County Chancery Court order has temporarily stopped Middle Point Landfill's plans to expand vertically by more than 70 feet, following a lawsuit from the City of Murfreesboro.

The court granted Murfreesboro a writ of mandamus and injunctive relief, directing the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to stop processing Middle Point's expansion application. The city argued that the landfill's parent company, BFI Waste Systems, attempted to bypass local oversight by applying directly to TDEC.

BFI submitted its 600-page application to TDEC late last year after multiple failed attempts to expand the landfill's footprint. The vertical expansion would increase the landfill's height by roughly 70 feet, potentially adding 19 million tons of trash capacity and extending the landfill's operational life by 14 years.

Murfreesboro filed the lawsuit in December, claiming BFI tried to circumvent the Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board, which had previously denied the company's expansion appeals.

"The City asked the Court to stop TDEC from processing BFI's vertical expansion application until BFI first submits it's application to the Regional Board for local review, including a public hearing where citizens must be afforded an opportunity for public comment," city officials said. "After reviewing the City's complaint, the Court directed TDEC to halt the review process."

Middle Point has submitted multiple requests for lateral expansion in recent years, all of which the regional board denied. In 2023, the Davidson County Chancery Court issued a final order rejecting Middle Point's most recent appeal and affirming the regional board's denial.

Middle Point operators defended their application process, saying it follows established industry practices.

"We understand that there are several separate court actions that are currently ongoing. Middle Point Landfill is not a party to this action. However, our application follows TDEC's established precedent. We will let the court process run its course, and continue to focus on responsibly and safely managing Tennessee's solid waste."

TDEC has approved two expansions for Middle Point Landfill over the years, with the latest in 2006, bringing the total footprint to just over 207 acres. Without further expansion, landfill operators claimed the facility is expected to reach maximum capacity in about seven years.

City officials have expressed concerns about the landfill's environmental impact after years of accepting hundreds of thousands of tons of aluminum waste. They argue this waste, combined with other landfill materials, has led to air and water pollution.

BFI and Murfreesboro remain locked in a separate 2022 lawsuit regarding alleged violations of the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act. Murfreesboro argues that contaminants leaking from the landfill have been found near the Walter Hill Recreational Area and near the intake pipe for the Stones River Water Treatment Plant.

City officials say the contaminants contain harmful "forever chemicals" that "have been linked to cancer, immune system damage, and reproductive health risks," along with aluminum and ammonia discovered in the leachate.

Middle Point Landfill operators denied the allegations and have pushed back against Murfreesboro officials, who announced they received their 4,000th odor complaint about the facility, calling the city's statements "sensationalism."

The latest developments follow years of legal battles between Middle Point Landfill and the city of Murfreesboro, involving a lawsuit that was later amended to include more alleged EPA violations.

Previous investigations also uncovered years of reports that documented the amount of methane escaping the landfill was well beyond state and federal limits.

Middle Point operators offered more in-depth answers in an exclusive interview from the top of the landfill in 2023