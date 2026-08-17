Democratic nominee Jerri Green says Tennessee needs new leadership ahead of historic governor's race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jerri Green, the Democratic nominee for governor of Tennessee, says the American dream feels out of reach for many in the state and she's making the case that a change in leadership is the answer.

Green, a Memphis City Council member and interim Chief Public Defender for Shelby County, easily won the Democratic nomination to face Republican Marsha Blackburn in November.

It is the first time two women have won their party's nominations for governor in Tennessee.

Green is well known in Memphis, but less known across the state.

On her campaign webpage, she touts herself as "One tough mother." She is a mother of three children, ages 9 to 16, and said she is hearing the same concerns from voters across the state.

"Nobody cares about this state more than a mother who is raising three children," Green said.

"The American dream seems out of reach in Tennessee right now. People want to send their kids to a good school, have a job that pays enough so they can have a nice house, not anything special," Green said.

Green is urging voters to reflect on the Republican super-majority's record in Tennessee.

"Ask yourself in the last two decades have your grocery prices gone down? Are your schools better? Do you feel like healthcare is more accessible and affordable. If the answer is no, then you only have the people in power to blame," Green said.

When Blackburn won the Republican primary, she used her victory speech to blast democrats and highlighted her likely line of attack in the upcoming campaign.

"The democrats are not just running on different politics the democrats are running to destroy our state and our nation," Blackburn said.

Green pushed back on Inside Politics.

"We're pitted against each intentionally. And it's not really about left vs right. It's about top vs bottom, and at this point I think people are beginning to feel that," Green said.

Green has released an ad calling on Blackburn to agree to a debate, something Blackburn did not do during the Republican primary and has not agreed to in the general election.

"I think she is afraid to stand in front of her voters because her policies are so bad and so unpopular with the majority of people. And if you can't standup and say what you are for, then you don't deserve the job. This is a job interview," Green said.

Among Green's policy positions, she supports ending school vouchers, eliminating the sales tax on groceries, and legalizing marijuana.

She argues it would raise money for the state and end what she describes as unfair prosecutions.

She also takes a tougher stance on data centers than Blackburn.

"I think we need to put a moratorium on them while we figure out the laws around them. There's nothing more precious or needed in the world than air and water," Green said.

Green worked in Nashville in the public defender's office after graduating from law school.

We have also invited Senator Blackburn for an interview.

The entire, unedited interview with Jerri Green is available on Inside Politics.