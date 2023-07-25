Deputies face federal charges for excessive use of force and lying to investigators

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two former Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies face federal charges for the brutal beating a 61-year-old man.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first reported that 61-year-old Mike Jones suffered serious injuries after his arrest in 2020.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury returned a five-count federal indictment charging two Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies Zach Ferguson and Eric Caperton are charged with civil rights and obstruction offenses stemming from the arrest of Mike Jones in October 2020.

The first count of the indictment claims the deputies struck Jones multiple times in the head "without a legitimate law enforcement reason."

Counts two and three of the indictment claim the deputies attempted to cover up the beating by lying on a use of force report.

The final counts of the indictment claim the deputies lied to criminal investigators.

If convicted Ferguson and Caperton face a maximum of 10 years in prison for the excessive use of force and a maximum of 20 years in prison for the obstruction charges.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates interviewed Mike Jones' brother two years ago when the FBI announced it was beginning its investigation.

He said he did not recognize his brother after the arrest.

"His face was swollen and his eyes were shut," Jim Jones said as he looked at pictures of his brother.

A court filing obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates claimed one of the deputies texted cell phone pictures of the beating to a prosecutor.

The court filing claimed the prosecutor saw the filings and advised the deputy to delete the photos.

The prosecutor no longer works in the office.

The indictment announced today only involves the two deputies.

