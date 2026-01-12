Details on free parking and refunds you could get from the nearly $9M settlement with Metropolis parking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever tried to park in Nashville, you probably are familiar with Metropolis Technologies. The company manages parking lots in and around the downtown area and we have reported for years on the ongoing problems that folks have had with Metropolis.

Now the company has agreed to a nearly $9 million settlement after an investigation by the state of Tennessee.

We have heard your complaints for years about these parking lots, in and around downtown Nashville managed by Metropolis Technologies.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti's office got complaints, too.

Skrmetti told NewsChannel 5 Investigates, "We received over 300 complaints about the company."

His office launched its own investigation.

"How bad was it for consumers?" we asked the attorney general.

"It was pretty bad," he replied.

Now in a just-filed settlement with the AG, Metropolis has agreed to pay just under $9 million to cover consumer refunds, litigation costs, and a free parking program.

"The main thrust of that money is to refund people who were treated wrongly," Skrmetti explained.

Drivers had long complained about unclear pricing and inaccurate signs, how errors with the company's license plate readers led to erroneous parking charges, and how Metropolis made it very difficult to get a refund.

"There just wasn't enough accountability there," Skrmetti suggested.

What the agreement entails

Under the agreement, Metropolis must have clear and conspicuous signage with the current pricing at all lots and not charge any more than what is posted.

The company's customer support line must be staffed by people who can assist customers with parking issues.

Metropolis must also automatically issue refunds when their technology malfunctions and wrongfully charges a consumer.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that this will make things better. And if it doesn't, we'll keep going. But this is a good deal. It's great for consumers in Tennessee," Skrmetti assured NewsChannel Investigates.

Now here's where and how you can benefit directly:

If you were overcharged by Metropolis anytime within the last four and half years and never got a refund from the company, you may be eligible for a refund now.

Metropolis also has a new Tennessee FreePark Program that it maintains is "to show our appreciation for Tennessee locals." But actually this is also part of the agreement with the Tennessee AG. Metropolis will provide $2.25 million worth of free parking to drivers with Tennessee plates in specific lots in Nashville, Knoxville and Memphis. Each registered driver will have up to $30 in free parking credits until the money runs out.

Metropolis told NewsChannel 5 Investigates in a statement:

“Metropolis looks forward to turning the page on long-past operational issues and continuing to bring forward a set of best-in-class parking standards in Tennessee. Our agreement with the AG’s office allows us to put those issues to rest once and for all. We continue to make operational updates and improvements that will enable us to deliver an even more seamless consumer experience and look forward to serving and investing in Tennessee for years to come.”

According to Skrmetti, "The ultimate message is treat consumers right when you're dealing with them the first time or you're going to have to deal with my office and then go back and fix what you did wrong."

If you think you may be eligible for a refund, the Attorney General will announce soon how to file a claim and when that happens, we'll be sure to pass that information along.

Meanwhile Metropolis has set up a website with information about the new free parking program, how it will work and how you can get those free parking credits. They're still working out some of the details and they tell us, they'll continue to update the website as they roll out the program.

