Dr. Joseph Webb could soon be out as CEO of Nashville General Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The future of Nashville General Hospital's CEO, Dr. Joseph Webb, hangs in the balance after members of the Nashville Hospital Authority voted not to renew his contract, which expires in June. This decision marks a significant turning point for the city's safety net hospital.

The Vote

In a meeting this afternoon, the committee responsible for evaluating Dr. Webb’s performance said they would like to see new leadership in the top job. Three of the four committee members expressed their concerns about Dr. Webb's leadership. They acknowledged Dr. Webb's efforts since becoming CEO in 2015 but emphasized that the hospital requires a new direction.

Concerns Raised

Committee chair Christy Smith highlighted troubling reports from employees, citing issues of retaliation and nepotism as factors affecting the hospital’s culture. Board member David Esquivel pointed to a "dysfunctional" relationship between Nashville General Hospital and Meharry Medical College, a partnership that has endured for nearly 30 years but has recently shown signs of strain.

Ongoing Financial Issues

Adding to the challenges, recent audits have uncovered significant financial difficulties at the hospital. Nashville General relies heavily on support from the city, receiving nearly $60 million in taxpayer funds this year alone to maintain its operations for the city's poor and uninsured residents.

Looking Ahead

The committee's recommendation to not renew Dr. Webb’s contract will be presented to the full board for discussion and a vote at a meeting on Thursday.

Mayor's Statement

Mayor Freddie O'Connell shared his thoughts on the situation, reinforcing the hospital's vital role in the community. “Nashville General Hospital is an important part of our community, and I’m committed to supporting and strengthening it into the future,” he stated. The Mayor agreed with the committee’s decision, emphasizing the need for fresh leadership to guide the hospital forward.

Call to Action:

