Dr. Joseph Webb’s leadership at Nashville General Hospital faces scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Who is going to lead Nashville General Hospital into its next chapter? That's a question without an answer right now.

Several members of the Hospital Authority Board gave Dr. Joseph Webb a vote of no confidence late Tuesday afternoon.

So how did we get here and what's next?

On Thursday afternoon, the full board of the Nashville Hospital Authority is set to vote on whether or not Dr. Webb will keep his job as hospital CEO. Board members have a lot to consider.

Dr. Webb — who has served as CEO of Nashville General Hospital since 2015 — is facing increasing scrutiny over his performance, particularly in recent years. Critics within the hospital's board and the community question whether he is the right leader for the city's safety net hospital, which serves a vulnerable population.

On Tuesday afternoon, it appeared that Webb's tenure could be coming to an end as the Hospital Authority Board's committee, charged with evaluating the CEO's job performance voted to not renew his contract when it expires in June.

"I have some concerns about whether Dr. Webb is the right person to advance the hospital," said board member David Esquivel.

"I am of the opinion that now is the time for a reset," board member Craig Lesser said.

Webb — who makes nearly a million dollars a year between his salary and benefits — has come under fire for a myriad of issues.

The hospital, which relies on substantial subsidies from Metro government — nearly $60 million this year — has been grappling with ongoing financial difficulties.

Recent audits have uncovered multiple "significant deficiencies" in the hospital’s financial management.

In 2021, NewsChannel 5 Investigates reported that the hospital had fallen behind in paying its bills, all while allocating $30,000 a month to former Metro Councilman Jerry Maynard for public relations work. Local leaders criticized this expense.

Councilman Steve Glover said at the time, “The taxpayers cannot afford this crap.”

Four years later, Maynard’s compensation has increased to over $37,000 a month, totaling almost half a million dollars a year. Among his responsibilities is promoting Dr. Webb online.

Adding to the controversy, questions have been raised regarding Webb's hiring decisions, including the recruitment of his daughter, Rana Webb, as director of operations. Despite limited experience, she reportedly earns $132,000 a year and oversees several key departments at the hospital.

Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College, expressed concern over the deteriorating relationship with Nashville General Hospital despite Meharry's agreement with the city designating Nashville General as the teaching hospital for its students.

And while Webb repeatedly assured the Hospital Authority Board last month that a Professional Service Agreement or payment contract between the two entities was in place, it actually expired two years ago. Hildreth maintains Nashville General has refused to sign a new one.

Board members have also raised concerns about Webb's strained relationships with city officials dating back years, as well as issues of transparency with the board itself.

The vote on Webb's future as CEO also comes as he is pushing for a new hospital with an estimated price tag of $700 million.

Laura Cantrell, a former employee of Nashville General Hospital, implored the board not to renew Webb’s contract, emphasizing the need to restore integrity and trust. She described a culture of favoritism and nepotism within the organization. “It became evident to me that the CEO consistently created positions for his friends and family,” Cantrell said.

And board member Christy Smith said she'd heard similar complaints from current employees, highlighting alleged discrepancies in hiring practices and nonfunctional medical equipment and describing a “toxic culture” within the hospital.

Despite these criticisms, Dr. Shindana Feagins, who has served on the board for much of Webb's tenure, defended him

"I believe in Dr. Webb," Dr. Feagins said. "I believe that he can do the job. He has passion for the underserved and for the marginalized and he’s done great things since he’s been here."

However, when it came time to vote, Feagins remained silent, choosing to abstain.

Tuesday's recommendation will go to the full Hospital Authority board for a vote on Thursday.

Dr. Webb's contract expires on June 30.

If you have more information on this story or know of something else I should investigate, please email me at Jennifer.Kraus@newschannel5.com.

