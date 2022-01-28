Eastep was 'delusional' and called police after seeing aliens according to wife's order of protection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two orders of protection filed by Landon Eastep's wife paint a picture of a disturbed man who was "delusional" and had called police after seeing aliens.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates obtained both of the orders of protection — the most recent of which his wife filed in November.

In November, his wife called her husband "delusional" stating "he is constantly seeing things that are not there."

She stated the day before she filed the order of protection, Landon "called police because he thought aliens were outside."

She stated he had a long history of abusing her. She said he had strangled her multiple times and even threatened to kill her with a knife.

The November filing was the second time his wife had filed an order of protection.

Two months prior to that, in September of 2021, she had fled to a Family Safety Center because she feared Landon.

She said he sent her 50 text messages in two hours claiming she was cheating on him.

She said some of the threatening messages were "obscene and vulgar," and she wanted Landon removed from their home.

Landon was arrested for domestic assault in November — the same day she filed the second order of protection.

Those charges were still pending.

We also discovered Landon was facing eviction and he was due in court this week.