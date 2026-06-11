Expect traffic headaches as crews begin burying utilities for East Bank development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews have begun work burying all utilities across the new East Bank development.

The underground approach was always part of the plan, but the January ice storm that left 230,000 people in and around Nashville without power, reinforced the need for it.

Crews have already buried lines under Interstate Drive beside the new Titans stadium.

Now work is scheduled to begin on more heavily traveled roads including Shelby Avenue and Woodland Street.

Digging under those roads will lead to traffic delays.

Michelle Scopel is Director of Program Management for the East Bank Development Authority. She said the work will last months, and officials will keep drivers informed of lane closures.

"It's going to be painful. I mean, this is what it is. But we are always committed to keep access open for cars, bikes and pedestrians. All access is going to stay open one way or another," Scopel said.

She hopes much of the work can be done at night.

The Shelby Avenue dig will supply underground utilities to the new affordable housing complex, Eastpoint Flats.

It will also contribute to supplying the new Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Earlier this month Metro officials broke ground on Eastpoint Flats, which will have more than 300 affordable housing units as well as a daycare and retail space.

Digging under Woodland Street will help supply power to the new Titans stadium.

Scopel described the underground work as part of a big puzzle and said much of the early work on the East Bank will be underground.

"The name of the game is underground infrastructure right now. That's the first step that has to be completed," Scopel said.

She said underground utilities will not just help with future ice storms, but also with flooding concerns.

A map of the East Bank shows underground utilities will go along nearly every street in the neighborhood.

Keith McMorran, Project Delivery Coordinator for the East Bank, is focused on infrastructure.

He said installing underground lines will be challenging - with the biggest challenge being traffic.

"You know you are doing work in the middle of a roadway. So, traffic control and running into existing utilities and coming up with alternative routes to work around that stuff," McMorran said.

He said the age of the current infrastructure on the East Bank will be another challenge.

It is an industrial area that may have surprises.

"There's a lot of old storm and sewer utilities in here that haven't been touched in a really long time, so those locations, we may even know about it and just think it's somewhere else, but it shows up there," McMorran said.

Digging underneath Shelby Avenue could last 10 to 12 months. Work on Woodland Street will also last several months.

Scopel said while there will be traffic problems, she hopes people will keep the final result in mind.

"You're going to be walking on these new sidewalks and not even notice anything because there's nothing to notice. It's all underground," Scopel said.

She added the work was scheduled long before the Super Bowl announcement.

"We're not doing this for the Super Bowl. We're doing this for us. And I think that's a really important goal to keep in mind," Scopel said.

