Federal judge dismisses case against county deputies in Tennessee

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge has dismissed federal charges against two Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies.

Zach Ferguson and Eric Caperton were charged with Civil Rights and Obstruction violations stemming from a drug related traffic stop in October of 2020.

Their trial has been delayed five times, and last week federal prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss the case and Judge Eli Richardson granted their request.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates reported that the deputies pulled over 61-year old Mike Jones after a chase near the Lawrence/Giles County line.

The deputies claimed Jones, who was on disability, resisted arrest.

Jones was badly beaten after the arrest and taken to the hospital.

Court documents stated the deputies took pictures of Jones after the arrest and sent them to a deputy district attorney.

The deputy district attorney advised the deputies to delete the photos.

She was later fired from the district attorney's office.

All charges filed against filed against Mike Jones after the traffic stop were dropped.

Jones and his family had hoped the trial involving the deputies would finally take this month.

The two deputies have remained on administrative leave from the sheriff's office since the charges were filed.

The federal court order only applies to federal charges.

It does not apply to state charges.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to follow this case.

