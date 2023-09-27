Former sheriff’s deputy accepts Jan. 6 plea deal for assaulting police but will take other charges to trial

WASHINGTON — Ronald McAbee, of Unionville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer but maintains he was trying to help officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

McAbee was employed as a Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy when he traveled to Washington D.C. and confronted Capitol Police. Court documents show he was excused from work at the sheriff's office because of a shoulder injury he sustained in a recent car accident.

Prosecutors say McAbee was spotted near the Lower West Terrace Archway, where a group of officers formed a police line to prevent rioters from entering the building.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Archway throwing objects, with some swinging makeshift weapons. Bodycam footage appeared to show McAbee yelling at officers as they attempted to help some of their own who had fallen.

McAbee argues he tried to help the downed officer before a shoving match ensued with another officer. McAbee appears to swing in the direction of the officer and prosecutors said he made contact while wearing reinforced knuckle gloves. They say McAbee was dressed as if he anticipated violence or meant to instigate it himself. McAbee was also seen wearing a tactical vest with the Roman numeral III encircled in stars, which is a symbol of the far-right Three Percenters. The word "SHERIFF" was also seen on the opposite side of McAbee's vest.

McAbee said he was only offering help and points to when he attempted CPR on Rosanne Boyland, a woman who collapsed and was later pronounced dead.

Months later McAbee was indicted along with six other men in connection to charges from the Jan. 6 attack. Prosecutors said McAbee was part of a group who violently assaulted three officers in a 90-second period.

McAbee accepted a plea deal on Monday for one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and one misdemeanor count of acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

The felony charge carries a maximum term of eight years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, up to three years of supervised release and restitution.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, five years of probation, and a fine of no more than $5,000.

McAbee intends to take his remaining five charges to trial, which include another assault charge and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Sentencing for his accepted plea deal is scheduled for Feb. 29, 2024. The trial for the remaining charges is set to begin on Oct. 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, McAbee has been in custody pending trial.

More than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach, including more than 396 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips for the ongoing investigation into these crimes can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.