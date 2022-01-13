Former speaker Glen Casada, aides called for subpoenas related to PAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Potentially more problems are brewing for former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and several of his closest allies and aides.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance voted to issue subpoenas for Casada, R-Franklin, as well as Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill, and Casada's former chief of staff Cade Cothren along with several others.

The Registry members heard from Sydney Friedopfer, who testified by phone that Cothren had asked her to set up a political action committee because he couldn't have his name on the filing papers or be associated with the PAC. Friedopfer said she was just 22 at the time and thought she was in love with Cothren. She says he told her all she had to do was sign the registration paperwork and he'd take over running the PAC known as the Faith Family Freedom Fund.

That PAC came up a year ago during the FBI's investigation into alleged illegal laundering of campaign money during legislative elections. Agents raided the homes of Casada, Cothren and others last January. The Faith Family Freedom Fund — reportedly at Cothren's direction — paid thousands of dollars for attack ads against former Rep. Rick Tillis.

Friedopfer — who remains listed as the fund's treasurer — said Thursday that when the Registry contacted her with questions, Cothren told her not to call them back because they had no authority. Yet, the Registry's executive director said someone at least pretending to be her responded to letters sent to the fund's email address. Friedopfer told the Registry she did not even know the fund had an email address.

"I would recommend that we issue a subpoena to this Mr. Cothren and haul him in for questioning and also for all of the records he's got related to this," Tennessee Registry member Henry Fincher said. "Clearly he's a key link to the next one up the chain."

How we got here

Back in January 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee confirmed the FBI visited the home of Casada and his former aide Cade Cothren.

NewsChannel 5 learned in February that the FBI took notice of one of his pieces of legislation: Gov. Bill Lee's legislation to create school vouchers to pay for private school tuition.

At the time, two independent sources — who spoke on the condition that they not be identified — said Casada described being questioned about allegations of bribes being offered for votes.

In 2020, Casada remained under the radar at the legislature. His only bills came in form of helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation with DUI lists and school technology filters.

During his tenure as speaker, Casada steered Lee's bill to passage, holding the vote open while he searched for lawmakers willing to vote to pass it.

It only passed by a one-vote margin.

At the time, some lawmakers accused of him offering others incentives to entice their votes.

Casada denied any wrongdoing.

The Williamson County Republican was forced to resign his position as House speaker in August 2019 after multiple NewsChannel 5 Investigates stories uncovered racist and sexually explicit text messages between him and Cothren.