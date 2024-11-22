Former TSU president Glenda Glover clarifies buyout and retirement contract is $1.7 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amid a financial cliff at her former school, former Tennessee State University president Glenda Glover clarified Friday she had two separate contracts to leave the university.

One of those contracts was around $800,000 to retire. Another was to buy out her remaining contract as the president of the historically Black college in Nashville. Those contracts total up to $1.7 million. Glover told NewsChannel 5 Investigates this week she was in a five-year contract with the school.

"There's no guilt feelings. I have a retirement package," Glover said. "It's like someone asked you, would you give up your retirement package? No. You don't ask someone to give up their retirement package. That goes beyond the bounds of decency to ask me to give up a retirement package especially if I'm still doing a lot of work for the university."

Glover failed to mention the existence of the second contract when she sat down with NewsChannel 5 Investigates earlier this week.

“It’s not only fair what they paid me, it’s owed.”

But she insists state lawmakers knew about the agreement. Glover said this is money she earned and continues to earn.

Board members voted unanimously Friday to urge interim TSU president Ronald Johnson to end Glover's agreement. They said this was set up by the old Board of Trustees — not long before state lawmakers voted to replace the entire board.

All of this has come to the surface in the last week while the school's financial troubles became public. In October the school was forced to lay off 114 employees to cut costs. This month, state leaders said the school would have to make bigger cuts, including degree programs and tenured professors. The state has been providing emergency funds this semester to keep the school afloat. But state leaders said that can't continue.

The TSU Board of Trustees met this week to discuss how dire the situation was. Without financial intervention, the school would end up in a $46 million deficit by the end of the school year. By tapping into multiple school resources, the school could end up with just as little as $3 million on the books.

This fall, the school has eliminated ads at the Nashville International Airport, eliminated band trips to away football games and nixed the football team staying at a hotel near the Tennessee Titans stadium before home football games. The school is traveling in golf carts on campus, not vehicles, to keep fuel costs down. They are repurposing assets, like furniture. The school also eliminated 117 contracts that duplicated services, saving $3.5 million.

Trustees didn't discuss cutting into degree programs or tenured professors, despite the enrollment figures plummeting at the only public HBCU in the state.

The school posted its fall enrollment figures in early November. Those show that the university only had 6,310 students enrolled for fall classes. In 2023, the school started the year with 8,198 students. So far for the spring, only 3,542 students have enrolled for the spring at TSU — which is less than projected. The school figured 4,390 students.

Glover said she was asked to leave TSU two years ago

State lawmakers recently chastised TSU for still having Glover on the payroll.

Glover clarified that state lawmakers knew about her retirement package since they forced her to retire.

"They sent a posse to me," Glover said on Wednesday to NewsChannel 5 Investigates. "To ask me to retire immediately. I didn't do that at the time. But I did know at some point we would come to a point where I would retire. This was key legislators telling me to retire. They were cowards. They sent others to me — people I trusted to talk to me about retiring. It was a very carefully constructed decision and agreement. What is this hypocrisy that's going on?"

Glover calls these latest questions about her retirement package is just another example of the state trying to distract from the fact it has unfunded TSU for decades.

So, she has no intentions of going back on the agreement that forced her to step down as president.

