Franklin board takes no action against Gabrielle Hanson; candidate's future now up to voters

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — There were strong words, but no action Tuesday night as Franklin's Board of Mayor and Aldermen debated what to do about Gabrielle Hanson, the controversial alderman and candidate for mayor.

The board had a recommendation to censure her, not for all the questionable behavior recently uncovered NewsChannel 5 Investigates, but for using her position to try to pressure the Nashville airport authority to provide funding for a non-profit group she supported. She did not approve of another group sponsoring a Juneteenth celebration.

NewsChannel 5's revelations just provided fuel for the fire.

"If you all haven't learned from tuning in just to Channel 5 every few nights this week, ethical is a word one would never use to describe Ms. Hanson," Meredith Dunn, president of the Williamson County Young Democrats, told the board.

Dunn was one of several detractors who urged the board to censure Ms. Hanson, who sat there stoically as her actions and integrity were questioned.

The city's ethics commission had recommended the action based on complaints from Franklin residents, but Hanson and her attorney have filed legal challenges seeking to block the censure.

One alderman, Beverly Burger, said she was having trouble defending Hanson's actions, as well as the actions of her detractors.

"Darn it!" Burger said, pounding her fist on the table. "I love this community, and I am not going to sit here and be silent tonight. I will never, never be silent in the face of unrighteousness. And everything is unrighteous."

Pointing to Hanson, Burger declared, "You are unrighteous. People who have spoken out against and for her, everyone. We are all guilty, even though some things should never have been said." At that point, Burger looked back to Hanson.

Despite that, Burger insisted that everyone needs to lower the temperature.

She said she thought it was best to let the voters decide Hanson's future.

No offered a motion to proceed with the censure.

So Gabrielle Hanson will either be the next mayor of Franklin or she'll be off the board.

Early voting begins October 4th. Election day is October 24th.

