Christian love or hate? Weekend conference in Franklin draws controversy in Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Organizers insist a conference scheduled this weekend in Franklin is about how Christians should carry out their mission in America.

But critics see something else. They see hate. And they are threatening to boycott the venue hosting the event.

At the center of the controversy is The Factory at Franklin, which, with its trendy shopping, restaurants and event space, is normally a place of harmony.

But that sense of tranquility has been shattered by the arrival of a Christian nationalist "Holy Wars" conference, a three-day event focused on "Just War, Crusades, and the Christian Life."

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It features a who's who of speakers from the world of Christian nationalism.

This is how religion scholar Brad Onishi defines the term: "Christian nationalism is the idea that because you love God, you get more of the country – and other people who don't love God, or the right god, or your god, they get less of the country because they are somehow deserving of less of it."

Headlining the conference is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's spiritual advisor.

Doug Wilson, a pastor from Idaho, has raised eyebrows with his past defenses of slavery and his belief that women should not be allowed to vote.

Those beliefs led to this memorable description when he was asked about the role of women in society: "Women are the kind of people that people come out of."

Another speaker, Franklin Pastor George Grant, has argued it would be biblical to execute members of the LGBTQ community.

On Change.org, 2,000 people signed a petition called "Stop Hate Speech @ Factory at Franklin," calling upon the venue to cancel the event.

"It is deeply troubling that The Factory at Franklin, a cultural cornerstone in our community, is providing a platform for such hateful rhetoric," the petition reads.

The owner of The Factory responded with a statement:

"The Factory neither endorses nor promotes the views upheld by this organization nor its speakers. The Factory rents its venues for legal uses without regard to an organization’s religion, political philosophy, or beliefs."

Meanwhile, organizers of the event had booked Saffire, a restaurant there at The Factory, for a couple of events.

But after one of the restaurant owners criticized the group's beliefs, those events were canceled.

Meanwhile, when attendees arrive, it is expected that they will be greeted by protesters on both days. Those protesters say they want to send a message: "Not in our town."