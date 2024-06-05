Columbia KKK leader sentenced to three years in jail for plastering Black churches with racist flyers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The leader of a local Ku Klux Klan group was sentenced to three years in jail after admitting that he plastered Black Churches with racist flyers.

That sentence was handed down Tuesday afternoon after that man — Daniel Walls — apologized for his actions.

"I stand here today with deep regret in my heart," Walls told the judge. "I know what I did was wrong and a horrible thing to do. I don't know what got into me."

Walls pleaded guilty to four counts of civil rights intimidation for the incident back in July 2023.

Following his three-year sentence, Walls will still face another six years of probation.

Representatives of the churches targeted by Walls were in court for his sentencing.

For them, the sentence brought a sense of justice.

"The judge had to send a clear picture that this kind of senseless act of hate has consequences and his incarceration will deter others from trying to do what he did," said Kenny L. Anderson Sr., pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

"So I am glad all of that fell that way, I really am."

District Attorney Brent Cooper told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that he also applauds the decision.

"I hope the sentence handed down today to Mr. Walls severs two purposes. One, it makes the minority community feel safer and, two, it send the message to those like-minded with Mr. Walls that this type of intimidation will be tolerated in our community."

