Franklin's MAGA mayoral candidate shares hate group's posts, warning 'there is no political solution'

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Controversial MAGA candidate Gabrielle Hanson, in another escalation of tensions in this city's campaign for mayor, shared social media posts Wednesday from a hate group, accusing her opponent of being "connected to Antifa" and warning "there is no political solution."

It comes two days after a contingent from the hate group, the Tennessee Active Club, showed up at a mayoral forum to demonstrate their support for the Franklin alderman, who has made fighting LGBTQ Pride events a central part of her campaign for mayor. Members of the Active Club also said they were there to provide security for Hanson.

Hanson's Facebook story shared a Telegram post from the Tennessee Active Club claiming that incumbent Mayor Ken Moore "has been connected to Antifa."

"Remember, there is no political solution," the post continues.

A separate Active Club post, shared by Hanson, warns: "You don't want us showing up, get rid of the antifa in your city."

Facebook Gabrielle Hanson's Facebook story

Separately, Hanson posted a statement, referencing her business relationship with one of the key Active Club players, Brad Lewis, who owns Lewis Country Store on the far west side of Nashville. Her complete statement reads:

"I want to make something very clear. I did not hire the group that showed up at the debate the other night, nor did I ask them to participate as security for the event. I want to be unequivocal on this matter.

"Furthermore, I want to state categorically that I am not, nor have I ever been associated with any white supremacy or Nazi-affiliated group.

"I am the listing broker on Brad's store, and my interactions with him have been nothing but professional and courteous, from both sides. This attempt to connect imaginary dots by Phil Williams is nothing more than a baseless hit piece meant to distract from the real issues at hand."

