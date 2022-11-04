Despite questions, advisory board moves ahead with recommendation for city funding for Gideon's Army

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An advisory group formally voted Thursday night to move ahead with its recommendation to give city funding to the controversial non-violence group Gideon's Army, along with a second nonprofit.

That came despite complaints the selection process was seriously flawed.

The advisory board appointed by Mayor John Cooper voted to send the recommendation to the Metro Council to divide $1.5 million between Gideon's Army and the group Why We Can't Wait.

The groups would run two separate two-year pilot projects looking at ways to interrupt violence in North Nashville.

But, during the months-long process, the advisory board never questioned Gideon's Army about what our NewsChannel 5 investigation uncovered, including the involvement of its own people in acts of violence in North Nashville.

Nor did the advisory board address the fact that the group's head was recently banned from a North Nashville high school after allegedly going on a profanity-laced tirade and destroying a photo that was on the office wall.

In a recent email, advisory board member, Tom Turner of the Nashville Downtown Partnership, questioned whether that incident should affect their decision.

"How can we in good conscience send a message in support of funding to the Metro Council?" Turner asked.

Turner, however, was not present for Thursday night's meeting.

Tene Franklin, who chairs the Metro Board of Health, called the selection process "wonky" and suggested taking a little more time to consider all the ramifications.

The health department would oversee the two pilot projects.

That's when board chair Sharon Roberson lashed out.

"I do want it to be known," Roberson said, "there is criticisms on several sides and when this process gets delayed, I am going to keep a tally of everyone that is killed in North Nashville from this day forward because this process is going to be slower than we think."

The final decision is expected to come before the Metro Council in less than two weeks.

View all related stories:

NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Gideon's Army