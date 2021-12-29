Gideon's Army employee pleads guilty, faces four years in federal prison for firearms charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An employee of the non-violence group Gideon's Army faces a likely four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearms charges stemming from his role in a shootout in a North Nashville neighborhood.

Court documents show that Charles Brooks, 38, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, as well as violating his probation from a 2014 conviction for illegal possession of a firearm.

Brooks had been hired by Gideon's Army to work in the Cumberland View public housing development as a "violence interrupter."

The April 6 gun battle was captured on surveillance video. Investigators recovered bullet casings, but never found the AK-47-style weapon, which explains why Brooks was not charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Prosecution and defense attorneys agreed on a 48-month prison sentence, although U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger will not be bound by that recommendation.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 8, 2022.



Read details of the case below:

Related: Gideon's Army 'violence interrupter' to plead guilty to federal firearms charges

View all related stories:

NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Gideon's Army