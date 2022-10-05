Gideon's Army founder/CEO banned from North Nashville school after an alleged profanity-laced tirade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The controversial head of the Nashville non-violence group Gideon's Army has been banned from Pearl-Cohn High School after a profanity-laced tirade in which she allegedly charged into school offices, initially refusing to leave, eventually yanking a photograph off the wall that she was later seen stomping.

This comes as Rasheedat Fetuga continues to lobby Metro Nashville officials for up to $1 million in funding for her group's violence interruption efforts, promising to work with schools and other community groups in North Nashville.

In an email to the school, Fetuga denied any wrongdoing. A surveillance camera captured some of the incident on video.

"Due to your inappropriate behavior towards the Pearl-Cohn staff, refusing to comply with front office staff when asked not to enter the back office secured spaces, refusing to leave the back office spaces when requested, and stealing and vandalism, these actions presented a need to ensure the safety of students and staff at Pearl-Cohn," Executive Principal Miriam Harrington wrote in a letter to Fetuga. "In response to your actions on September 29, 2022, you are banned from school property and no longer permitted on Pearl-Cohn premises for any reason. These precautions are taken to ensure the safety of students and staff at Pearl-Cohn."

Documents, obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates through a public records request, show that Fetuga came to Pearl-Cohn after a student who was a family friend accused one of her teachers of assault.

MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted acknowledged those allegations are under review.

"The administration of Pearl-Cohn received a complaint from a student about inappropriate physical contact by a teacher on Thursday, September 29," Braisted said in an email.

"The school has taken witness statements, spoken with the student and parents involved, and has placed the employee on administrative leave to continue the investigation in consultation with district staff. Administrative leave does not indicate corrective or disciplinary action on the part of MNPS.

"The matter is also under investigation by DCS. We cannot comment further on the allegations until the investigation is complete."

MNPS video Gideon's Army founder/CEO Rasheedat Fetuga first enters Pearl-Cohn Office at 2:01 p.m.

The surveillance video showed that Fetuga first entered the Pearl-Cohn office around 2:01 p.m. where she waited for about eight minutes before heading back to Harrington's office unescorted. Other staff members quickly followed.

According to a statement from math teacher and athletic director Katherine Bell, Fetuga came into the office "yelling" about wanting to talk to principal Harrington.

"She then took off in the office, walking, yelling she was going to Dr. Harrington's office to get her," Bell wrote. "She sat down in Dr. Harrington's office, but [the principal] wasn't there. She said that she wouldn't leave until Dr. Harrington showed up."

MNPS video Gideon's Army founder/CEO Rasheedat Fetuga heads for prinicipal's office unescorted at 2:09 p.m.

Administrative assistant Shynitha Pride concurred in that description, saying that Fetuga insisted, "I used to work here so I can come back here if I want to."

In a separate statement, Coach Darrell Brown said the principal heard the commotion and returned to the office, telling Fetuga that "she'll be with her shortly, but she would have to return to the main lobby while she waited."

Fetuga "used vulgar slurs and refused to move," Brown added.

"After I and other staff asked her to leave Dr. Harrington's office, she pushed past us and ripped a photo off the wall in the office and left the building. Once outside of the building, she was seen stomping on the photo, which in turn destroyed the photo and its frame."

MNPS video Gideon's Army founder/CEO Rasheedat Fetuga removes photo from Pearl-Cohn High School office wall at 2:12 p.m.

The photo was apparently a picture of former student Dontrail Spencer, who was part of a Gideon's Army program at Pearl-Cohn before principal Harrington asked the group to leave several years ago.

Teacher Katherine Bell agreed that Fetuga "used profanities as she finally exited the office."

The surveillance video shows Fetuga removing the photo and exiting the office at about 2:12 p.m.

MNPS video Gideon's Army founder/CEO Rasheedat Fetuga leaves Pearl-Cohn High School office with photo in hand at 2:12 p.m.

In a written response to being banned from school property, Fetuga claimed: "I was never aggressive towards anyone."

The Gideon's Army founder continued, "I was respectful to every single person in that building so stop lying... In spite of the fact that you didn't ask me to leave, I calmly left."

As for the picture, Fetuga said: "On my way out I took a photo that was legally mine that you used at the school without my permission."

"Dontrail and I both asked you to remove it and you did not. This is my work legally and anyone who has used it has had my written permission. I gave the frame back, but that picture is mine."

Individuals familiar with the incident say Fetuga has been upset that the Pearl-Cohn principal cooperated with a NewsChannel investigation into Fetuga's questionable claims.

Fetuga's email alleges that Harrington's treatment of her "as a Pearl-Cohn family member and community partner" has been "unacceptable."

"I have literally done nothing to you or Pearl for you to treat me so badly," Fetuga continued.

"My legacy at Pearl has been incredible and it's just a disgrace that you would be so rude and destructive to someone who has done nothing but give to your school and your students. And we continue to take care of your students. You need a lesson on how to treat families and on how to be with partners."

