Gov. Lee signs GPS monitoring bill to better protect victims of domestic violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee signed The Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence Protection Act into law on Tuesday, which lawmakers have called one of the most consequential bills they passed this last legislative session.

Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, sponsored the bill, which makes GPS monitoring a condition of bail for certain domestic violence and aggravated stalking charges. This would be a device worn by and paid for by the offender.

GPS service providers then notify a victim’s cell phone if their alleged attacker is within a certain proximity of their location. The company must also notify local law enforcement if a defendant violates the terms of their bond conditions.

The bill — which will go into effect July 1 — was named after Debbie Sisco and Marie Varsos who were killed by Marie’s husband Shaun back in 2021.

Shaun had strangled Marie a month before the shooting and was later arrested.

Marie filed for an order of protection, but that wasn’t enough to keep Shaun from tracking her down at her mother’s home.

Shaun waited outside his mother-in-law’s home for hours searching for signs of Marie, before eventually opening fire.

Armed with her gun, Marie fired several rounds back at Shaun while simultaneously on the phone with 911.

Shaun was hit three times, but Marie and Debbie died from their injuries. He later took his own life.

Alex Youn is Marie’s brother and Debbie’s son who’s been advocating for GPS monitoring ever since.

“While several things could have been done to make it harder for my brother-in-law to harm our family, there’s only one thing that I’ve been able to identify that if implemented at the time of their death, they might still be with us here today,” Youn said.

Had Shaun been wearing a GPS monitoring device, Youn told lawmakers his family could have had a chance.

“They could’ve contacted law enforcement, secured their firearms faster, strategized a plan, and even had time to say goodbye,” Youn said

Lawmakers agreed with Youn calling it one of the most consequential pieces of legislation passed in the latest legislative session.

