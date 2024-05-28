Watch Now
Gov. Lee signs GPS monitoring bill to better protect victims of domestic violence

Marie Varsos and Debbie Sisco
Alex Youn
Marie Varsos and Debbie Sisco’s tragic deaths have inspired lawmakers to draft several bills as a way to protect future victims of domestic violence.
Marie Varsos and Debbie Sisco
Posted at 4:30 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 17:30:11-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee signed The Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence Protection Act into law on Tuesday, which lawmakers have called one of the most consequential bills they passed this last legislative session.

Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, sponsored the bill, which makes GPS monitoring a condition of bail for certain domestic violence and aggravated stalking charges. This would be a device worn by and paid for by the offender.

GPS service providers then notify a victim’s cell phone if their alleged attacker is within a certain proximity of their location. The company must also notify local law enforcement if a defendant violates the terms of their bond conditions.

The bill — which will go into effect July 1 — was named after Debbie Sisco and Marie Varsos who were killed by Marie’s husband Shaun back in 2021.

Shaun had strangled Marie a month before the shooting and was later arrested.

Marie filed for an order of protection, but that wasn’t enough to keep Shaun from tracking her down at her mother’s home.

Shaun waited outside his mother-in-law’s home for hours searching for signs of Marie, before eventually opening fire.

Armed with her gun, Marie fired several rounds back at Shaun while simultaneously on the phone with 911.

Shaun was hit three times, but Marie and Debbie died from their injuries. He later took his own life.

Alex Youn is Marie’s brother and Debbie’s son who’s been advocating for GPS monitoring ever since.

“While several things could have been done to make it harder for my brother-in-law to harm our family, there’s only one thing that I’ve been able to identify that if implemented at the time of their death, they might still be with us here today,” Youn said.

Had Shaun been wearing a GPS monitoring device, Youn told lawmakers his family could have had a chance.

“They could’ve contacted law enforcement, secured their firearms faster, strategized a plan, and even had time to say goodbye,” Youn said

Lawmakers agreed with Youn calling it one of the most consequential pieces of legislation passed in the latest legislative session.

If you have questions about this bill, you can email me at levi.ismail@newschannel5.com.

Where to find domestic violence help in Middle Tennessee

All counties: Morning Star Sanctuary - (615) 860-0188 / Nurture the Next - (615) 383-0994 / The Mary Parrish Center - (615) 256-5959 / YWCA Nashville - (615) 983-5160

Bedford / Coffee County: Haven of Hope - (931) 728-1133

Cheatham County: Safe Haven of Cheatham County - (615) 681-5863

Cannon County: Cannon County S.A.V.E - (615)-563-6690

Clay County: Genesis House - (931) 525-1637

Davidson County: Family & Children Services - (615) 320-0591 / Family Safety Center - (615) 880-1100 / Jean Crowe Advocacy Center - (615) 862-4767

Dickson and Hickman Counties: Women Are Safe (931) 729-9885

Giles County: The Shelter, Inc. - (931) 762-1115

Grundy County: Families in Crisis, Inc. - (931) 473-6543

Houston / Montgomery Counties: Urban Methodist Urban Ministries Safehouse - (931) 648-9100

Maury County: Center of Hope - (931) 840-0916

Robertson / Sumner / Wilson Counties: HomeSafe Inc. - (615) 452-5439

Rutherford County: Domestic & Sexual Assault Center - (615) 896-7377

Williamson County: Bridges Domestic Violence Center - (615) 599-5777

