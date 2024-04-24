I followed it until it passed. GPS monitoring protections increased for Tennessee domestic violence victims.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill waiting on Gov. Bill Lee's action will further protect domestic violence victims with GPS monitoring of suspects accused of the crime.

The legislation came after the deaths of Debbie Sisco and Marie Varsos, who died at the hands of Marie's estranged husband three years ago. Shaun Varsos killed both Debbie and Marie before dying by suicide, police said. He had strangled and threatened to shoot her a month earlier, according to court documents. She had also filed for divorce.

Shaun had been waiting outside his mother-in-law’s home for hours, searching for any signs of Marie who had moved in after requesting an order of protection.

Marie walked outside and that’s when Shaun rushed the home firing multiple rounds at both women. Armed with her gun, Marie fired several rounds back at Shaun while simultaneously on the phone with 911.

Shaun was hit three times, but Marie and Debbie died from their injuries.

The legislation would further protect those who end up in Debbie and Marie's situation.

As written in the legislation, a GPS service provider must notify a victim’s cell phone if their alleged attacker is within a certain proximity of their location. The company must also notify local law enforcement if a defendant violates the terms of their bond conditions. Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, and Sen. Paul Rose, R-Covington, crafted the law, which should go into effect July 1.

“Tennessee has struggled in recent years with a high number of domestic violence cases,” Doggett said. “As a former law enforcement officer, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects these crimes can have in our communities. Strengthening public safety and support for victims across our state remains a top priority. The Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence Protection Act will undoubtedly save lives, and I appreciate my colleagues in the General Assembly for their support.”

The bill is with Gov. Lee. He can sign it, veto it or wait for it to become law without his signature.

I have talked to the family of Marie and Debbie several times while this bill went through the legislature and wrote about their case several times since it happened in 2021.

I have followed it since it was filed.

In 2022, I followed other bills related to Marie and Debbie that would help domestic violence victims. Five bills were filed at that time, including one surrounding GPS monitoring. It didn't pass at that time and stalled during the committee process.

We know that six weeks before she was murdered and a day after she filed for divorce, Shaun strangled Marie in their home and threatened her with his gun. Shaun was arrested two days later, posted a $30,000 bond, and he was released within six hours.

No one told Marie that Shaun’s mandatory 12-hour hold for domestic violence offenders was waived. Instead, Marie called numerous times to make sure her contact information was up to date so she wouldn’t miss any more notifications.

Shaun’s bail documents clearly said that he was a risk to Marie, but even then, he was allowed to walk free at a time when her brother Alex Youn said victims are at their most vulnerable.

“It’s when someone is breaking up, it’s when someone has called authorities and it’s when anger and aggression are more likely to happen and people can be more retaliatory,” Youn said.

In Tennessee, no one convicted of domestic violence charges, or any felony may legally possess firearms before trial. Shaun was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

He agreed to sign an affidavit forfeiting his firearms but never did.

This report recommends a firearm status hearing, among other things, so courts know if offenders still have access to guns.

“While several things could have been done to make it harder for my brother-in-law to harm our family, there’s only one thing that I’ve been able to identify that if implemented at the time of their death, they might still be with us here today,” Youn said.

Had Shaun been wearing a GPS monitoring device, Youn told lawmakers his family could have had a chance.

"The passage of the Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence Protection Act is a major milestone for Tennessee,” Youn said. "We believe adding GPS monitoring as a pre-trial mandate for alleged offenders will deter them from violent attacks. As the surviving relative of two domestic violence victims, I know firsthand how the lack of proper safeguards can lead to fatalities, and I hope others never experience what my family has endured. Tennessee has set a precedent that other states can follow to save the lives of vulnerable individuals, most of whom are women, by adopting a similar law.”

