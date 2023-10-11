GUILTY: Former Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy convicted for Jan. 6 assault charges

WASHINGTON — A jury has found former Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Ronald McAbee guilty of assaulting Capitol police officers on Jan. 6, 2021.

McAbee was convicted on five counts including:



Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting;

Civil disorder;

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon;

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon;

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

McAbee had already pleaded guilty to:



Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers;

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Body camera footage obtained by the U.S. Department of Justice showed McAbee on top of a fallen officer for several seconds before the officer got back on their feet.

McAbee said he was trying to shield the officer and at one point could even be heard yelling “no” at rioters while they grabbed at the officer.

Prosecutors charged McAbee with assault of anyway. McAbee had already pleaded guilty to assaulting a different officer just moments before we saw McAbee reach for the fallen officer.

When we first see McAbee, he’s walking toward a Capitol entrance with a baton in his hand.

McAbee then sets the baton down and reaches for the fallen officer. McAbee can be seen pulling the officer before other officers stepped in. It’s tough to tell what McAbee was saying in the video, but McAbee argued that he was only trying to help.

Officers pushed McAbee, who responded by appearing to throw a punch. McAbee was charged with assault of an officer and agreed to plead guilty, but maintained his innocence over the remaining charges.

Some have called McAbee a traitor, but others called him a hero for attempting to shield an officer and performing CPR on another rioter.

Rosanne Boyland could be seen buried in the mass of people outside the entrance, before McAbee and others carried her to the front. She later died.

Prosecutors have said that any help McAbee may have offered was only after the fact.

McAbee has been in custody since his arrest and now could face substantial prison time. Sentencing details haven't been announced.

McAbee will undergo sentencing on the first assault charge in February.

Our numbers show that of the 19 Tennesseans who were charged for their actions during the Capitol breach, only Mark and Jerry Waynick are still awaiting trial. The father and son duo out of Charlotte, Tennessee, were charged with assaulting officers, among other charges. Their jury trial is set for March.