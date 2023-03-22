'He makes George Santos look like Mother Teresa:' Republican's ads call for Andy Ogles to resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles faces a demand for him to resign following an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation.

That demand for Ogles' resignation comes in the form of full-page newspaper ads that call the Maury County Republican a "national embarrassment."

The ads were purchased by Bobby Joslin, a well-known Nashville civic leader with deep Republican ties, who says that — just two months into Ogles' term in Congress — it's time for him to go.

"I don't think the guy has a conscience," Joslin told NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

"I think he makes George Santos look like Mother Teresa."

Joslin knows how to send a message. The Nashville businessman has designed some of the area's most iconic signs — including most of the signs on Nashville's Lower Broadway.

The Nashville sign maker took out the ads in two area newspapers, with plans to possible expand the reach next week.

Those ads demand that Ogles resign.

"You are the George Santos of Tennessee and a national embarrassment," they continue.

Bobby Joslin Newspaper ad

"If he can't be man enough to tell the truth, he don't need to be representing the 5th district of Tennessee in Congress," Joslin explained.

It was one thing, Joslin says, that the congressman felt the need to repeatedly embellish his resume and his credentials.

"Anytime you've got to continue to be somebody that you're not, I think it's very disappointing. It shows me there's a lack of character there."

Do you have information for our investigation? Email us: investigate@newschannel5.com

But Joslin said he and other families were appalled by the GoFundMe where Ogles used a photo of his stillborn child to collect money for what he called Lincoln's Place.

It promised a "burial garden" that would "create a place for Lincoln's new play friends," "a life-size statue of Jesus watching over the children," along with "benches for families to sit while surrounded by flowers."

People gave almost $25,000.

But when we asked what happened to the money, Ogles refused to say.

"That's the lowest of the low, as far as I'm concerned," Joslin said.

Joslin's ad says it was "paid for by grieving parents."

"That story hit close to home," he explained. "I lost a son. I know the pain and the financial burden burying a child is."

NewsChannel 5 Investigates noted that Ogles has since told other news outlets that the money was used to help families who had lost children.

"Yeah, that's what he says," Joslin responded, adding: "Show me the money, show me the proof. Show me where it went."

The Nashville businessman admits his ad probably will not have the desired effect, but he's determined to do everything he can to make sure that the Maury County Republican is not re-elected in two years.

"But I don't think I need to do very much because I think the voters of the 5th district have seen him for who he is and what he is. And I think he is going to be a one-term congressman."

As for Congressman Ogles, he has refused to respond to all of our requests for comment.

