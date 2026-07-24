Hidden cameras capture questionable claims in push to end racing at the Nashville Fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A controversial new push to get signatures on a petition to end racing at the Nashville Fairgrounds is raising eyebrows. Critics say people are being misled to sign the petition.

In 2011, Metro voters passed an amendment to the city's charter that would protect racing at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds. But in recent years, there's been a renewed push to change that.

You’ve seen them outside grocery stores and Geodis Park, dressed in green shirts with the words "Sign our Petition" on the front.

What comes next is usually one of two pitches:

“So, they’re getting rid of the track, but instead of letting corporate buy it, we’re giving people the choice to vote for affordable housing.”

“NASCAR is destroying their old racetrack, so we’re saying we want to at least turn this spot into something that’s for the community.”

In one video, a petition canvasser is adamant that the track will soon be demolished. When one man asks if it's confirmed, the canvasser responds:

"Yes. That's confirmed. Either or, it's getting demolished."

We know there are no confirmed plans to demolish the racetrack, and NASCAR certainly can’t demolish city-owned property. In fact, NASCAR has been open about returning to the track if Nashville is interested in renovating the grandstands.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates obtained these secret recordings of canvassers making what appear to be false claims to get signatures on a petition they hope to put on the ballot next year.

Joe Williams saw these videos online and says he was disappointed by the lies told to get rid of the track where he practically grew up.

“To say the track is scheduled to be demolished anyway is wrong,” Williams said.

Williams got his start at the track as a backup announcer at 18. He proposed to his wife on the roof and says he’s even been struck by lightning three times at the fairgrounds.

“I can regale you all night with history, but this is about the future. This is what’s still to come,” Williams said.

Williams says it’s why he joined “Decline to Sign,” a new initiative meant to correct the record before anyone signs this latest petition.

We read what one petitioner said about NASCAR destroying the track, and Williams started laughing. He was there when NASCAR ran its last Cup Series race at the fairgrounds in 1984 and says it’s laughable to think the billion-dollar industry is worried about losing money in Nashville.

"NASCAR's never lost a dime at this place. Never," Williams said.

Talk of renovations and a potential NASCAR return has led to a misconception that the track's footprint would change — it would not. Canvassers used that concern to frame the issue as a fight between NASCAR and affordable housing.

“A signature on this petition gathered under false pretenses destroys the future of this facility,” Williams said.

A petition led by Mike Kopp of the racetrack opposition group "Fairgrounds Preservation Partners" and former Nashville law director Saul Solomon, had already failed in court earlier this year for being too vague.

Kopp responded in a statement sent to NewsChannel 5 Investigates saying they remained committed to giving voters an opportunity to decide the future of the fairgrounds.

At the time, we expected Kopp and others would rush to get the required 55,000+ signatures by the July deadline so the issue could be on the November ballot.

That changed when the deadline came and went, so canvassers are now telling voters that this petition is meant for next year's ballot.

The petition clarifies that signing means you’re in favor of replacing “auto racing” with “affordable housing” as a charter-protected use of the fairgrounds.

It doesn’t guarantee affordable housing; it just gets racing out of the picture, but if you’re convinced the track will be torn down anyway, signing starts to make sense.

"I mean, I like affordable housing and shoot, I need affordable housing," one man said after hearing the pitch.

"Me too, to be honest," the petitioner replied.

Williams says this is no different than any salesman trying to make a sale, and they’re using affordable housing to tug at heartstrings.

“My question is: who’s paying them and why are they spending so much money to close the sale?” Williams said.

Williams says he thinks the owner of Nashville SC, the city's professional soccer team, may be behind the petition push. You may remember what’s been said in the past about Nashville SC owner John Ingram’s apparent change in tune over his racetrack neighbors.

What we found in the job description online says canvassers are tasked with collecting signatures for the Restore our Fairgrounds referendum. No mention of the racetrack or who exactly is paying for them to be there.

We heard canvassers outside Geodis Park repeatedly start every pitch with “sign this to bring more affordable housing to Nashville,” but these same canvassers refused to answer when we asked if this petition is about getting rid of the racetrack.

Some walked away as we pressed for answers, but then we heard one person on a recording say:

“We’re hired by CARE for Nashville, which is Citizens Against Racing Expansion.”

As in the same neighborhood group determined to keep NASCAR from one day renovating this track, could now be paying someone to collect signatures on their behalf.

“They’re paying them a really nice wage to go out and get signatures on something they have no earthly idea (about), but they’re presenting themselves as being so concerned about Nashville. They’re not concerned about Nashville,” Williams said.

15 years ago, Williams helped pass the very referendum that currently protects racing at the fairgrounds, and he credits neighbors for putting in the work.

“We didn’t hire anybody. It was all volunteers. It was all people who love Nashville, who love this facility. We had people go out and work like dogs. Why? Because they love this place,” Williams said.

Williams says now compare that with those struggling to answer even simple questions about their petition, and it’s hard to imagine they’re in this for anything more than the paycheck. With so much at stake, Williams says people just need to know what's really going on.

The petition needs to be delivered to the Metro Clerk's office by September 18. If you believe you were misled into signing the petition, you have eight days after it’s turned in to send a written notice to the clerk's office requesting your name be removed during signature verification. You can reach the clerk's office at 615-862-6770 if you have questions.

We’ve made multiple requests to sit down and talk to Kopp and Solomon, but those requests have gone unanswered. We were told any questions would need to be sent in writing. So we sent several to their PR folks at Cooley Public Strategies:

-What, if any, instructions were given to those working to get signatures?

-Why outsource the gathering of signatures?

-What does a signature mean for you?

-What do you say to those who feel CARE should be held responsible for misleading statements made to get signatures on their behalf?

-Are you willing to remove someone's name from the list of signatures if they feel their signature was gathered under false pretenses?

The spokesperson sent a response saying none of their clients were willing to do an interview “because they don’t trust you,” but offered an “on the record” statement from a different client.

“It’s disappointing to see Levi Ismail once again carrying water for out-of-state NASCAR billionaire Marcus Smith and his paid lobbyists. Ismail’s previous unethical reporting prominently featured a paid political operative who works for out-of-state NASCAR billionaire Marcus Smith – but Ismail failed to disclose that important fact to NewsChannel 5 viewers. Now, Ismail is once again doing the bidding of out-of-state NASCAR billionaire Marcus Smith, who's desperate to deprive Nashville voters of the right to decide the future of the fairgrounds speedway. Nashvillians will see through Ismail’s continued biased and unethical reporting on behalf of out-of-state NASCAR billionaire Marcus Smith." Heidi Basgall Favorite, Founder of Neighbors Opposing Track Expansion

As you can see, the statement failed to answer any of the questions we asked.

I'd love to hear what you think should happen to the Fairgrounds Speedway. You can email me at levi.ismail@newschannel5.com.

