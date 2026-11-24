NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a motion asking a federal judge to dismiss U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s “baseless” lawsuit against him over the subpoena of her cell phone records as part of his investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In that motion filed by attorneys for the former prosecutor, Smith argues he was simply doing his job when he tried to track who President Donald Trump was calling during his efforts to block the 2021 certification of Joe Biden by Congress.

Blackburn’s lawsuit, filed in September in the Middle District of Tennessee, accuses Smith of engaging in a “grave abuse of authority” and violating her constitutional rights.

“In so doing, she challenges routine investigative tools used by law enforcement officials across the country: a grand jury subpoena, a court-authorized non-disclosure order, and prosecutors’ review of non-content records to verify witness accounts and reconstruct events,” says the motion filed by Smith’s attorneys, Rascoe Dean and Christopher C. Sabis.

The motion notes that the Special Counsel’s Office obtained four days of telephone toll records showing the dates and times of phone calls, without revealing any of the contents of such communications.

“Obtaining toll records to confirm when certain calls were made on and around January 6, 2021, including from Members, was relevant for the Special Counsel’s investigation because during ‘th[e] violence, President Trump and his associates tried to call Members of Congress in furtherance of their criminal scheme, urging them to further delay certification of the 2020 election,’” the court filing insists.

It also defends the decision to seek a court order prohibiting the phone company’s disclosure of the subpoena, saying it was well-known that President Trump was attempting to intimidate potential witnesses.

Smith’s motion also argues that, as a prosecutor, he is immune from being personally sued for his official acts.

“If the subject of any investigation could evade the robust guardrails that limit suits against prosecutors and other federal employees for actions taken in the course of doing their jobs—merely by alleging that those actions were undertaken by federal employees acting in their personal capacity—every significant federal investigation would invite protracted litigation against the prosecutors who conducted it,” the motion continues.

Smith’s attorneys also contend that the Nashville-based court does not have jurisdiction to review activities that occurred in Washington, D.C.

Blackburn’s lawsuit also names the U.S. Department of Justice as a defendant. So far, the Trump DOJ has not responded.

