Jailed for 37 days for posting a meme of Pres. Trump, Tenn. man reaches settlement for civil rights violation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He spent 37 days in a rural Tennessee county jail for posting a meme about President Donald Trump.

Now, Lexington, Tenn., resident Larry Bushart — who was finally freed following a NewsChannel 5 investigation — will collect an $835,000 settlement from Perry County, his attorneys announced Wednesday.

In return, Bushart will drop the federal civil rights lawsuit he filed against Sheriff Nick Weems, investigator Jason Morrow and the county for violating his constitutional rights.

"I am pleased my First Amendment rights have been vindicated," Bushart said in a statement. "The people's freedom to participate in civil discourse is crucial to a healthy democracy. I am looking forward to moving on and spending time with my family."

Submitted Meme posted by Larry Bushart

Bushart posted the meme in a Perry County Facebook group following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Alongside a photo of the president, it included the quote “we have to get over it” and noted that Trump had made that remark “on the Perry High School mass shooting one day after.” The meme included the caption, "This seems relevant today."

Two people were killed and six injured during the shooting in Perry, Iowa, back in January 2025.

But, because some people misinterpreted that meme as a threat to shoot up Perry County High School in Linden, Tenn., sheriff's deputies arrested Bushart for threatening to commit an act of mass violence at a school. He was held for 37 days, unable to make the $2 million bond set by a local magistrate.

In an exclusive interview last October, NewsChannel 5 Investigates pressed Sheriff Weems on the fact that the meme was not about the high school in his county.

Catherine Steward/WTVF Phil Williams interviews Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems

We noted, "It doesn't say Perry County High School."

"It says ‘Perry High School mass shooting one day after,’ ok? That led people to believe in our county that he's talking about Perry County High School – because it doesn't say ‘Iowa’ either," Weems answered.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates followed up, “But you also knew this was an existing meme that was already out there on the Internet."

“Correct,” Weems agreed.

Again, we noted, "So it's clear that he's not talking about Perry County High School."

"We knew,” the sheriff said. “The public did not know."

Related: Tennessee sheriff defends jailing liberal activist for posting Trump meme about school shooting

As a result of that admission, Bushart was freed the next day. Still, he lost his post-retirement job, as well as missing his wedding anniversary and the birth of his grandchild.

Bushart's case was quickly picked up by the non-profit Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE).

"No one should be hauled off to jail in the dark of night over a harmless meme just because the authorities disagree with its message," said FIRE senior attorney Adam Steinbaugh.

LadyJay Creations LLC/FIRE Larry and Leanne Bushart

According to a news release from FIRE:

Larry was just one of hundreds of Americans censored for online speech after Kirk’s assassination. Elsewhere in Tennessee, FIRE also represents Monica Meeks, a lifelong public servant who the state fired solely for a Facebook post criticizing Kirk. And earlier this year, Austin Peay State University settled a lawsuit filed by a professor fired simply for citing Kirk’s own words on gun violence.

“It’s in times of turmoil and heightened tensions that our national commitment to free speech is tested the most,” said FIRE staff attorney Cary Davis. “When government officials fail that test, the Constitution exists to hold them accountable. Our hope is that Larry’s settlement sends a message to law enforcement across the country: Respect the First Amendment today, or be prepared to pay the price tomorrow.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to defending and sustaining the individual rights of all Americans to free speech and free thought — the most essential qualities of liberty. FIRE educates Americans about the importance of these inalienable rights, promotes a culture of respect for these rights, and provides the means to preserve them.