James Robertson Parkway bridge to close for months next year as part of East Bank development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville drivers will face a major disruption when the James Robertson Parkway Bridge, also known as the Victory Memorial Bridge, closes for construction next year.

It's part of the East Bank development project.

Metro and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) plan to lower the section of the bridge over land, on the East Bank, by 25 feet.

The section of the bridge over the Cumberland River will remain unchanged.

Construction is set to begin early next year and finish by late 2029, ahead of the Super Bowl in 2030.

The goal is to remove the concrete barrier currently supporting the bridge on the East Bank and open the area for the future East Bank Boulevard.

The majority of finalized plans, including likely detours, are due next month.

TDOT expects the bridge to be closed for several months next year due to construction.

When James Robertson Parkway closes, the Woodland Street Bridge and the Shelby Avenue Bridge, also known as the Korean Veterans Bridge, will be the only two bridges carrying traffic directly into downtown Nashville.

"It's like putting eight gallons of traffic in about five gallons worth of bridges. It's going to be a problem," said Ed Branding, a real estate researcher and longtime Nashville resident.

"You're going to have a whole mess of construction here, here and here," Branding said pointing to a map of the East Bank.

Metro Council Member Jacob Kupin is encouraging people to use public transit during the closure.

"There's going to be real, real impact. It's going to be important to make sure to address and anticipate that," Kupin said.

TDOT said one of the major factors considered when selecting a contractor for the project was how the company would manage traffic during the bridge closure.

The bridge opened in 1959, as the Victory Memorial Bridge, and served as the primary artery into downtown Nashville, sitting beside the Metro Courthouse.

Historical photos show how much Nashville has changed since it opened.

There was very little development on the East Bank back then, according to photos from the Metro Nashville Archives.

Now the area is getting ready to host a Super Bowl.

Kupin said the disruption will be worth it in the long run.

"Like many things on the East Bank, it's short-term pain for long term gain," Kupin said.

Branding echoed that sentiment.

"One of my favorite phrases is, we're Nashville, we're Nashvillians, we'll figure it out," Branding said.