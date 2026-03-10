Judge orders ICE to explain detaining Nashville reporter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge has ordered the government to explain why Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Nashville Noticias reporter Estefany Rodriguez Florez and why she remains held at an Alabama facility.

US Federal Judge Eli Richardson initially gave the government until end of business day on Monday to provide a written “show-cause” response, but Rodriguez’s attorneys filed an amended version of their lawsuit after Richardson’s order.

Richardson wrote in a new order on Monday that the government now has until end of business day on March 12 to file a response with the court. Both parties are expected to appear before the court for a hearing on the show-cause briefing on March 17.

Attorneys for Rodriguez argue that her rights under the First and Fifth Amendments were violated when ICE agents abruptly detained her.

They’re seeking her immediate release and asking the court to prevent the government from taking any enforcement action against Rodriguez, either by retaliating against her past speech or chilling her future speech.

Her attorneys have said they worry Rodriguez was retaliated against for her reporting on ICE activity throughout Nashville for the Spanish-language outlet Nashville Noticias. They noted that ICE had never been in contact with her until January — roughly five years after she first entered the country legally on a visa in 2021.

ICE has accused Rodriguez of illegally overstaying her visa.

Rodriguez's husband, Alejandro Medina III, was with her when ICE agents surrounded the couple in the Nashville Noticias news vehicle.

He said one agent told him he had nothing to worry about because they knew he was a US citizen, that the couple were married, and that Rodriguez had a pending green card application.

Medina said he told the agent there was also a pending asylum case, but the agent responded by saying they knew Rodriguez had missed two scheduled meetings.

Medina told us that a massive winter storm shut down practically all of Nashville on the same day as the first scheduled meeting. A second meeting in February was also rescheduled when he said ICE officials could not find anything related to a scheduled meeting in their system.

"They just can't find this letter in their system. They can't find the date in the system that she's supposed to come for a visit. They can't find any of that in their system," Medina said.

Medina said the ICE official told them there was no reason to show up to the upcoming meeting if Rodriguez's name wasn't showing up on their end, so they scheduled a meeting for March. ICE detained Rodriguez days before that meeting.

Her detention has made headlines around the world, with many concerned that ICE's sudden interest in her was connected to her reporting.

Supporters gathered Monday for a "call out" event, calling as many lawmakers and stakeholders as they could to expedite her return. Medina said that while he is trying to be patient, he appreciates knowing support is coming from all parts of Nashville and the world.