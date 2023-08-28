Judge to decide 'as quickly as possible' if moms can be banned from carrying signs during special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Davidson County chancellor heard arguments Monday about whether Tennessee Republicans can ban anti-gun mothers and others from carrying small handheld signs during the legislature's special session on public safety.

Chancellor Anne Martin indicated that she would rule "as quickly as possible."

"I am aware that a quick resolution of this is important," Martin said.

The chancellor heard arguments during a 55-minute hearing in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on behalf of three mothers who came to Capitol Hill last week to let their voices be heard during the special session.

During a House subcommittee meeting, state troopers forcibly removed Nashville mother Allison Polidor, who refused to drop to sign reading “1 KID > ALL THE GUNS.”

"This isn't what democracy looks like," Polidor called out to the subcommittee as a trooper steered her out of the committee room.

Two other women were ordered to leave.

Minutes later, subcommittee chairman Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, ordered the entire room cleared except for lawmakers and media.

House Republicans adopted new rules for the special session that prohibit all signs in the House gallery and committee rooms regardless of the size of those signs. They argued that it was necessary to maintain decorum during the emotionally charged debate following the Covenant shooting.

Martin had initially entered an order blocking the House from enforcing the new rules, but House Speaker Cameron Sexton had asked the chancellor to lift the order and allow the House to enforce its own rules.

ACLU legal director Stella Yarbrough argued that the Senate has managed to conduct its business without banning such signs.

"How can a sign be disruptive to one chamber but not the other?" Yarbrough asked, arguing that House Republicans are mainly interested in banning anti-gun messages.

She also noted that guns are allowed in House committee rooms, but pictures of guns are prohibited.

Assistant Attorney General Cody Brandon countered that such restrictions have been upheld in numerous other government forums and that the prohibition applies to protesters on all sides of these issues.

"Tennessee is not alone" in such restrictions, Brandon said.

Chancellor Martin noted that it was "interesting" that the sign prohibition had not been put in place prior to the legislature being called to debate public safety.

"It is targeted at this particular session," the judge said.

