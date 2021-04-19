Judge's divorce file to be turned over to TBI as criminal investigation intensifies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special judge, appointed to oversee the divorce case of Nashville Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones, has ordered that the entire divorce file be turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Among the items to be turned over to the TBI is Jones' sworn deposition, currently filed under seal, in which he admitted to a number of potential criminal acts.

Senior judge Lee Davies issued the order Monday after receiving a subpoena from TBI Special Agent Steven Kennard.

Earlier this year, NewsChannel 5 revealed that Jones' testimony raised multiple questions about potential misconduct.

Among his many admissions, Jones testified that he buried $100,000 cash in his backyard to hide it from the state and from his creditors. Jones also boasted about impersonating a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife to get a San Diego hotel to send him a copy of the man’s itemized bill.

Following that report, Nashville DA Glenn Funk asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor.

That prosecutor, Robert Carter of Fayetteville, asked the TBI to assist in his investigation of the Nashville judge.

Jones has previously declined to comment on the investigation.

