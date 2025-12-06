Looking closer at special election results as Democrats celebrate progress but not victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democrats and Republicans are still crunching the numbers after this week's Special Congressional Election.

Republican Matt Van Epps won and has already been sworn into his seat in Washington.

But the race was closer than expected, with Democrat Aftyn Behn getting big numbers in early voting and in Davidson County.

Republicans took control of the race with a strong turnout on Election Day.

It came after both political parties poured millions of dollars into the district and national political figures, including President Trump, urged action.

All 14 counties in the strongly republican Seventh Congressional District voted more Democratic than in the last election.

Tucker Karnes managed Democrat Megan Barry's congressional campaign last year and knows the district well.

Barry lost by more than 20 points to Republican incumbent Mark Green.

Behn lost to Van Epps by nine points.

Democrats could not celebrate victory, but they did celebrate progress.

"Democrats around this district and around the state have been feeling a lot of hope because of this campaign," Karnes said.

Karnes works with Cooley Public Strategies and has worked on several Democratic campaigns in Tennessee.

Republicans started getting concerned during early voting as data showed Democrats voting in big numbers.

That's when massive money poured in from both sides.

Republicans brought in Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and President Trump, who endorsed Van Epps in the primary and repeatedly posted on social media urging action from his supporters in the district.

"It made people realize there was a race, and between the end of the early vote and Election Day, clearly something happened to wake them up," Karnes said on Inside Politics.

Republicans usually vote more on Election Day than in early voting.

But in this election, Republicans turned out in big numbers on Election Day, especially in Williamson County.

Karnes was asked on Inside Politics, "Could a more moderate Democratic candidate have won in this district?"

Karnes responded, "Won, no. Done better? Hard to say. And I tend to think no, to be honest with you."

Karnes said Behn did a good job energizing Democrats and getting Democratic voters to the polls.

He said she was much less focused on trying to persuade Republican voters to switch sides.

Some critics question whether Republican attack ads highlighting some of her past statements on social media motivated Republicans to get out and vote in higher numbers.

Karnes believes Republicans would have found a way to attack any Democratic nominee.

"I think roughly $10 million was spent on the race. It was going to get nationalized. It was going to be clear to people who was on whose side," Karnes said.

Karnes said Republican Congressman Andy Ogles should be concerned because his district is more Democratic and contains more of Nashville.

