Major bridge into downtown Nashville to close for two years beginning in Summer of 2027

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The James Robertson Parkway Bridge will be closed for two years beginning in the summer of 2027.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the closure is longer than first estimated because crews will be placing utility lines directly into the bridge, which will be time-consuming.

The James Robertson Parkway Bridge goes right beside the Metro Courthouse and into downtown.

More than 25,000 vehicles a day drive over the bridge.

“We know that any closure of this bridge is going to be difficult,” said Erin Zeigler with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation released new renderings showing how the bridge will look after it is lowered.

It will land at what is now South First Street.

The big concrete sections that elevate the bridge over land on the East Bank will be removed.

The section over the Cumberland River will not be touched.

“We’re going to be lowering the approach to the James Robertson Parkway Bridge, and that is because we are creating a seamless street grid into the East Bank Development," Zeigler said.

The seamless grid will allow for other roads like the East Bank Boulevard to go across the East Bank and in front of the new Titans Stadium.

Ed Branding is a real estate researcher who has lived in Nashville most of his life.

He knows closing the James Robertson Parkway Bridge will lead to big traffic problems.

“It's like putting eight gallons of traffic in about five gallons worth of bridges. It's gonna be a problem,” Branding said.

TDOT said the closure will start in the summer of next year after the Rock and Roll Marathon, and then will wrap up by the Summer of 2029.

TDOT does not have official detours yet.

But the closure leaves three other bridges into the downtown area.

Officials are making the announcement now to give people plenty of notice - to prepare.

TDOT said they do have a hard deadline -- the Super Bowl - which is in early 2030.

