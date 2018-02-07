Mayor's Office Defends Hiring Bodyguard's Daughter

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 37°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Mayor Megan Barry's office is defending the hiring of her bodyguard's adult daughter to work for Metro.
Sgt. Rob Forrest's daughter, Macy Amos, was hired in the Metro Legal Department within months of Barry taking office.
The job was as an entry-level attorney.
Metro Legal Director Jon Cooper admits that Barry recommended Forrest's daughter for the position.
Amos had previously interned with Mayors Bill Purcell and Karl Dean.
And when Metro Legal got funding for a new position, Cooper says "Macy was the logical choice."
A spokesperson for the mayor said, "Mayor Barry was not having an affair with Sgt. Forrest when Ms. Amos was interviewed, hired, or started working for Metro."
He called Amos "an exemplary employee who earned her job because of her qualifications and passion for Metro Government."